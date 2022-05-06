This Massive "Swinging Bridge" In Texas Is 353-Foot-Long & It's Still Drivable
There's no other bridge like it in Texas.
The Lone Star state has tons of amazing historical things left to visit, and this Texas bridge is one of them.
Built in 1939, the Regency Suspension Bridge is the longest one of its kind in the state able to hold cars. It offers a wonderful view of the Colorado river you literally can't get anywhere else.
The historic landmark used to be a frequent place for ranchers and farmers. Today it connects Mills County and San Saba County and lies on a stretch of road over 23 miles.
Locally known as the "Swinging Bridge", visitors can feel it swing with the wind and hear creaking noises when driving or walking over it.
The site is even popular with lovebirds who come for a proposal high above the flowing river!
The bridge is free to enter any day of the year. The state of Texas does have other wonderful bridges to explore, but this one has mainly survived the test of time due to its remote location.
Its 2 predecessors were destroyed by the weight of a herd of cattle and a flood. The current overpass was restored in 1997.
Regency Bridge
Price: Free
Address: 987 County Rd. 137, Richland Springs, TX 76871, United States
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 10, 2019.