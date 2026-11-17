NBA star RJ Barrett shares a simple protein tip that's good enough for a pro athlete
This hometown hooper is really milking it. 😉🥛
Step one: Have a fitness goal. Step two: Get overwhelmed by nutrition advice. At least, that's what it can feel like for anyone choosing to level up their routines.
But you may be surprised at how easy it can be to hit your nutrition goals (looking at you, protein) by keeping it simple. After all, this straightforward approach is good enough for Canadian pro basketball player, RJ Barrett.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
"With so many nutrition trends out there, I think it comes down to knowing what actually works and what you can sustain over time," Barrett told Narcity. "As a professional basketball player, I put my body through a lot, so I've learned the importance of focusing on keeping things simple [...] Milk is a great example of that for me."
And he's onto something — adding a glass of milk is a quick and simple way to add nine grams of high-quality protein to your meal.
Take a look at Barrett: A typical day can include anything from a game, workouts, family time or travelling. And, around all that, he has to make sure he's staying fueled and ready to perform on the court.
"When life gets busy, eating well shouldn't feel like a chore or require hours of prep. I focus on simple additions to meals I'm already eating rather than starting from scratch. Having a glass of milk with breakfast or alongside dinner is the perfect example," he said.
That's the idea behind the latest campaign with Milk, encouraging Ontarians to "milk the menu." Whether you have it as a drink with your meal or alongside a snack, adding a glass of milk is a simple way to upgrade the meals you already enjoy while getting nine grams of high-quality protein.
But for Barrett, milking the menu is about more than just hitting his macros.
"Growing up, having a glass of milk was just part of my everyday routine, and it's a habit that's stuck with me into adulthood," he said.
"I think milk can sometimes get overlooked as we get older, but it's still such an easy, nutritious go-to. Sometimes, it's the simple habits you grow up with that end up making the biggest difference."
"You don't have to overhaul your entire lifestyle overnight to see results. Focus on small, realistic changes that you can actually stick with long-term," he explained.
"Look at your current routine and find simple ways to upgrade it—whether that's getting outside for a walk, staying consistent with your workouts, or adding nutritious choices to meals you already love."
"For me, I rely on milk to add protein and keep my momentum going."