Russia Is Moving To Label Facebook & Instagram Parent Meta An 'Extremist Organization'

Meta just relaxed its rules around threatening Putin.

Russia is moving to declare Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta an "extremist organization," after the social media app lifted rules around discussing violence for Ukrainians.

Russia is also reportedly banning Instagram, just as it's done with Facebook and Twitter.

Russia says it's opened a criminal case against Meta after it allowed Ukrainian users to talk about killing Russian troops and President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reports.

This means users can now post things like "death to the Russian invaders," where usually it would break Meta's rules.

However, there are limitations on what can be said, according to Meta.

"In light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, we made a temporary exception for those affected by the war, to express violent sentiments toward invading armed forces," a Meta spokesperson told BBC.

Since then, Putin has demanded the U.S. to stop Meta's "extremist activities" and is now taking it a step further by trying to formally label the social media platforms as "extremist organizations," reported The New York Times.

Russia's investigative committee accused Meta of permitting "illegal calls for murder and violence against citizens of the Russian Federation" in a statement.

This move would further isolate Russia from the rest of the world amid some huge boycotts involving the biggest brands on the globe.

This wouldn't just affect regular Russian civilians but also businesses, celebrities and influencers from Russia who have heavily relied on the app for ads and marketing.

The only Meta app that Russia hasn't targeted is WhatsApp, which can't be used to broadcast public statements.

