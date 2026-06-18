Secretary of state Sahota says 'foreign entity' hired people to shoot at synagogues

Sahota ties 'foreign entity' to recent shootings
Sahota ties 'foreign entity' to recent shootings
Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) Ruby Sahota rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Ruby Sahota, the secretary of state for combatting crime, told the House of Commons this week that people who fired shots recently at synagogues were hired and paid by a "foreign entity."

She suggested the shooters were recruited online and said that if authorities had been able to find them sooner, there would have been fewer victims.

Sahota made the comments Wednesday in response to a question about the government's "lawful access" bill, which is intended to help police and spies navigate the online world.

Sahota said victims and police chiefs were asking why it has taken so long for the bill to get through the legislative process.

Sahota's office did not immediately respond to a question about her remarks.

Police are investigating several shootings across the Greater Toronto Area allegedly linked to criminal-for-hire networks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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