Second Cup Is Launching New Limited Edition Drinks Across Canada
They might replace your go-to coffee cup.
As the temperature starts to rise, it's time to cool down with some refreshing beverages. Second Cup has just launched its limited spring and summer drink lineups, and it's packed with exciting new flavours that are sure to refresh your taste buds. With nine new beverages available across Canada, including two infusions made with Red Bull and real fruit syrups, you'll be spoiled for choice.
If you want to switch up from your cup of coffee, you'll be able to try their Red Bull Watermelon and Tropical drink. But even if you're not a fan, you'll still find the choice of 7 other drinks to love. The infusions made with real fruit syrups are super refreshing, and the prickly pear flavour is sure to be a hit. Whether you prefer your drinks iced and blended or served over ice, there's an option for everyone. So why not try something new and exciting this season? Head to your local Second Cup and taste their limited-edition beverages before they're gone!
Second Cup's Limited Spring and Summer Drinks
Price: $3.95 - $6.95
When: April 11 to August 21, 2023
Address: All locations across Canada
Why You Need To Try Them: These fresh and delicious drinks are sure to quench your thirst and satisfy your taste buds with their unique and exciting flavours.