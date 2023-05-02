Serena Williams & Karlie Kloss Revealed Their Pregnancies At The Met Gala & Here’s What We Know
They showed their baby bumps!
Every year, several celebrities attend the glamorous Met Gala wearing their best outfits, the red carpet offering the perfect excuse to show up in the most extravagant looks. Some take it as an opportunity for revelations, like surprise pregnancies.
The 2023 Met Gala saw two mom-to-be debuts this year.
First is former professional tennis player Serena Williams who made an appearance at the event wearing a black dress with white tulle at the bottom that marked her silhouette and revealed her baby bump.
It was back in 2017 when the athlete hinted at her first pregnancy by sharing a Snapchat post where she was seen wearing a yellow bathing suit and added the caption, "20 weeks."
Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are now expecting baby number two after Monday’s Met Gala announcement.
The second pregnancy revelation of the night belonged to fashion model Karlie Kloss, who showed up to the gala wearing a long, fitted black dress with golden details that also highlighted her baby bump.
Kloss is expecting her second baby with businessman and investor Joshua Kushner, whom she married in October 2018.
Back in November 2020, the Project Runway host shared a video on her Instagram page where she made the announcement of her first child. In the clip, the model is wearing a black sports bra and orange shorts while she says, "Good morning! Hello, baby!" and blows a kiss.
This year’s Met Gala theme celebrated and honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld and his work, and it looks like these two future moms were ready for it.