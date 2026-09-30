Trade Minister Sidhu set to speak with U.S. trade rep at G20 meeting in Wisconsin
International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is expected to speak with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the G20 trade ministers' meeting in Wisconsin this week.
Sidhu's spokesperson says a specific time and format for that conversation have not been set.
Sidhu also has bilateral meetings scheduled for today with the trade ministers for France, Australia and Turkey, and is meeting with India's representative on Thursday.
The two-day meeting of trade ministers from the world's biggest economies is being held in Milwaukee amid a global trade disruption caused in large part by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade agenda.
Canada is looking to reduce its economic reliance on the United States in response to Washington repeatedly targeting Canadian goods with tariffs.
In a statement, Sidhu says Canada's key priorities for the meeting include advancing a digital trade agreement with the European Union, advancing talks with the South American trade bloc Mercosur, and working on an economic partnership agreement with India.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.