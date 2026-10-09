Statistics Canada set to report September jobs data this morning

StatCan set to report jobs data for September
StatCan set to report jobs data for September
Honda employees work along the vehicle assembly line in Alliston, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Writer

Statistics Canada is set to report its latest jobs numbers this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists predicts employers added 9,200 positions in September, a slight bounce back after roughly 42,000 jobs were lost in August.

The consensus among economists is the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.5 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

The August job losses snapped a hot streak for the labour market, but economists weren't overly concerned and instead pointed to the relatively stable unemployment rate as a sign the labour market wasn't taking a major step back.

The jobs data will be the Bank of Canada's last look at the labour market before its next interest rate decision on Oct. 28.

The central bank has kept its key lending rate unchanged at 2.25 per cent for about a year, but market expectations have been shifting lately, with slightly higher odds we'll see a hike coming sooner rather than later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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