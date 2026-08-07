Statistics Canada to release jobs numbers for July this morning

Statistics Canada to release jobs data today
Statistics Canada to release jobs data today
Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Statistics Canada is set to release its latest labour force survey for the month of July this morning.       

A Reuters poll of economists predicts Canada added 15,000 jobs in the month, after gaining 18,200 in June.   

They expect the unemployment rate to remain the same at 6.5 per cent.                  

Economists have said the labour market appears to be stabilizing after the first quarter of the year brought a mild contraction and employers shed jobs.  

The economy likely fared a lot better in the second quarter, with StatCan estimating real GDP grew 3.4 per cent on an annualized basis over the three-month period.    

However, U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threats of 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian imports are casting fresh uncertainty over employers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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