Statistics Canada to release April jobs report

Statistics Canada to release April labour force survey today
Statistics Canada to release April jobs report
Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on the job market this morning when it publishes its labour force survey for April.

A Reuters poll suggests economists expect the economy added 15,000 jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7 per cent, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Employers added 14,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate held steady.

The jobs report comes as Canadian businesses deal with high oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East that has pushed the cost of gasoline up across the country.

The report also follows the Bank of Canada's decision last week to hold its policy interest rate at 2.25 per cent.

The central bank noted it was closely monitoring the impact of the war and how the economy continues to respond to U.S. tariffs and trade policy uncertainty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

10 things I would never buy at Dollarama no matter how cheap they are

Learn from my mistakes 👎

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 5 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

3 people isolating in Canada after hantavirus ship outbreak

3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak, government says

This dreamy lake destination with silky shores and beach towns is Ontario's 'best' spot to live

It's home to "bright turquoise waters" and cozy villages.

Conservatives propose parental leave reforms

Conservatives propose parental leave EI reforms

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

Here's what to know about hantavirus in Canada

Worried about hantavirus? Take precautions when opening cottages, sheds, PHAC expert advises

I left Toronto and here are 7 reasons why it was the best decision ever

I'm not trying to hate, but...