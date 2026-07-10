Statistics Canada to release June jobs figures after surprise gain in May

Statistics Canada to release June jobs figures
Statistics Canada to release June jobs figures
Trainee pipe fitters learn their trade at a union facility in Calgary, Friday, May 15, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Statistics Canada is set to publish fresh jobs data for June this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists is expecting Canada added 10,000 jobs last month, enough to keep the unemployment rate steady at 6.6 per cent.

RBC is right in line with the consensus forecast but economists there note that the labour market has been volatile lately.

Statistics Canada's May employment report showed an unexpected gain of 88,000 jobs in the month, partially offsetting job losses over the first four months of the year.

RBC economists say unemployment is still elevated but has generally eased since last summer — a trend they expect to continue through the rest of the year.

The jobs report will be the Bank of Canada's last major look at the state of the economy before making its next interest rate decision on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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