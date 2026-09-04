Statistics Canada to release labour force survey for August today

StatCan to release jobs report for August
StatCan to release jobs report for August
A welder works at Walters Group Steel fabrication plant in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest snapshot of the job market this morning when it publishes its labour force survey for August.

A Reuters poll of economists predicts employers added 15,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to stay the same at 6.4 per cent, according to LSEG Data & Analytics. 

The Canadian economy added 75,000 jobs in July. 

The jobs report comes as Canada faces an escalating trade war with the United States after talks broke down last month and President Donald Trump imposed fresh tariffs on some $28 billion of Canadian goods. Ottawa has responded with its own round of counter-tariffs that are set to take effect next week.

The Canadian economy strengthened in the second quarter after weak growth to start the year, but the new tariffs are creating uncertainty and raising concerns about the sustainability of the recovery.

The Bank of Canada said earlier this week that the federal government’s support programs will likely mitigate some of the harm, but the uncertainty may lead businesses to delay investment and hiring decisions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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