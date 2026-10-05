Supreme Court to open judicial year with ceremony in temporary new building

Supreme Court set to open new judicial year
Supreme Court set to open new judicial year
The courtroom of the temporary Supreme Court of Canada, located in the West Memorial Building in Ottawa, is seen on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to mark the opening of the judicial year with a ceremony in its temporary new building today.

The top court's nine justices are settling in at the West Memorial Building in Ottawa while the court's permanent home across the street undergoes extensive renovations.

Refurbishing the stately Supreme Court building is expected to take at least 10 years.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner plans to make remarks at the ceremony, which will include current and former members of the court.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser and Kristen Boon, president of the Council of Canadian Law Deans, are among the other scheduled speakers.

A formal welcome for the court's newest member, Glenn Joyal, is expected to take place later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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