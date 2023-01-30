7 Tax Credits & Expenses You Can Claim In 2023 That Could Save You Money When Filing
Tax season is just around the corner in Canada, and there are a bunch of tax credits and benefits to claim in 2023 that could help you save money when filing.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadians may qualify for a whole bunch of tax benefits out there depending, of course, on their situation.
Whether you or someone you care for has a disability, or you are making a modest or low income, there are plenty of ways to save money on your tax return.
So, before that May 1 tax deadline comes any closer, here are some essential credits and benefits that every Canadian should be privy to, no matter your tax bracket.
Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP)
The Climate Action Incentive Payment is a tax-free payment given to Canadians to offset the impact of federal carbon pricing.
You are automatically signed up for this one when you file your taxes, so it's an added incentive to get your taxes done.
You can get the CAIP if you live in Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with those who live in small or rural communities getting an additional supplement as well.
But you need to be more than just a resident in these provinces.
The other criteria are that you need to have (or have had) a spouse or common-law partner and that you need to be (or have been) a parent who lives with your child.
And, if you live in Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia or P.E.I., you may also get the CAIP soon. There is a piece of legislation that would bring the payment to these Atlantic provinces that is awaiting approval from parliament.
Canada Worker's Benefit (CWB)
This is a tax benefit that you get automatically considered for when you file your taxes.
The CWB is a refundable tax credit that aims to make living easier for individuals and families earning a low income in Canada.
You are eligible for this benefit if you're 19 years of age or older, you have a working income are a resident of Canada and a few other factors.
There is also an additional disability supplement for those who qualify.
Child Disability Benefit (CDB)
This tax-free monthly payment is for individuals or families taking care of a child under the age of 18 who may have "severe and prolonged impairment in physical or mental functions."
This is a benefit given out by the CRA and is actually not beholden to tax time specifically. According to the site, you can send in an application form for this at any time during the year.
If you do qualify, you can get nearly $3,000 a month to help with caregiving expenses.
Home Accessibility Tax Credit
This credit is for anyone who has had to make some changes to their home to make it more accessible and/or functional for themselves or another qualifying individual.
With this credit, you can get building materials, permits, equipment rentals and professional work covered by up to $20,000.
There are a bunch of rules though, so be sure to read up on them before you apply.
Canada Training Credit (CTC)
This is another great credit that is perfect for anyone who got additional education or training during the tax year you're filing for.
With this, you can claim your tuition, plus other fees related to taking courses.
However, there is a catch. You can only apply for this one if you are between the ages of 26 and 66.
Disability Tax Credit (DTC)
For those who have a disability in Canada, this is a helpful resource. You can apply for this tax credit if you, or the person you're supporting, has a "severe or prolonged impairment."
Once you're approved you can take out this tax credit – designed to offset the cost of a disability – at any time throughout the year.
What's more, you can also claim this on your taxes and roll over any unused credits to the following tax year.
Canada Caregiver Credit (CCC)
This credit is for any Canadians who might be taking care of a spouse, common-law partner or dependent with a physical or mental impairment.
This tax credit, which you can claim on your tax return, is to help those who have people who rely on them for basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing.
You can claim up to $7,525, depending on your situation, so be sure to have all the required documentation ready if you're applying.
