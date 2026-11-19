Demystifying tenant insurance — Here's what you need to know if you're renting in Canada
What it can help cover and why renters should consider it. 💸
Whether you've rented for a while or this is your first rodeo as a tenant in Canada, it's important to understand how your insurance fits into the picture.
You may assume that insurance is just your landlord's responsibility, but when things don't go to plan, their insurance might not cover everything that impacts you as a tenant; a landlord's policy and a tenant's policy are designed to protect different things.
In short, your landlord's insurance is meant to protect the building, but it typically won't cover your personal belongings or your liability if you accidentally cause damage to someone else's property. That's where tenant insurance comes in.
What is tenant insurance coverage?
Tenants deserve peace of mind too. Tim Samuel | Pexels
Tenant insurance, aka rental insurance, can help protect your belongings and finances if something unexpected happens while you're renting.
"Many renters think tenant insurance is just about protecting their belongings from things like theft or fire, but it can offer much broader protection than that," said Kristen Gill, Vice President, General Insurance, TD Insurance. "Depending on the policy and circumstances, it may also help cover additional living expenses if a rental becomes temporarily uninhabitable following a covered loss, giving renters greater security when the unexpected happens."
Tenant insurance includes coverage for personal liability — meaning that if someone is injured at your place or you damage someone else's property, you could be financially protected by your policy. The protection available will depend on the circumstances and the terms, limits and exclusions of your policy.
Do I have to get tenant insurance?
While not mandatory, many landlords prefer tenants to have insurance. MART PRODUCTION | Pexels
Tenant insurance isn't required by law in Canada, but some landlords may require it as part of a lease agreement. Even when it's not required, it can provide valuable financial protection when the unexpected happens.
That said, many landlords in Canada will require tenants to have insurance as part of the lease agreement. In these cases, it can be tempting to just get the cheapest option available, but price is only one consideration. Take time to compare coverage, limits, deductibles, and exclusions so you can choose a policy that reflects your needs.
How do I choose the right rental insurance policy?
Taking inventory of your valuables will help you find the right fit. RDNE Stock project | Pexels
Picking the right tenant insurance policy involves looking at your belongings, budget and individual circumstances. It's also important to recognize that your needs may change over time.
Start by creating an inventory of what you own and estimating what it might cost to repair or replace your belongings. Pay particular attention to higher-value items, since specific limits may apply, and additional coverage may be required. You should also consider what deductible you would be comfortable paying in the event of a claim, as well as any optional coverage you might need, such as protection against certain types of water damage.
For example, TD Insurance offers savings for people who bundle their rental insurance with their car insurance policy, buy insurance online, have a monitored home security system, are alumni of certain schools or are in particular professional groups.
The most important thing is not automatically assuming that you don't need tenant insurance, or assuming the cheapest option will get the job done. If you're a savvy tenant, you understand that you're protecting the investment you've made in your home instead of just hoping nothing goes wrong.
You can learn more about tenant insurance, including potential savings, at TD Insurance.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.