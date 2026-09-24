Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invests US$50 million in AI firm Harvey

Teachers' pension invests US$50M in legal AI firm
Teachers' pension invests US$50M in legal AI firm
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office, in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Writer

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has invested US$50 million in Harvey, a Canadian firm developing AI tools for law firms.

The investment was made by Teachers' Venture Growth.

It was part a funding round by Harvey co-led by Diffusion and Lightspeed Venture Partners that raised a total of US$600 million.

Harvey's tools are used in to help streamline work in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance and litigation.

It has more than 3,000 customers around the world.

Rick Prostko, senior managing director at Teachers' Venture Growth, says Harvey has built a strong position with Canadian customers and, as a Canadian institution, Ontario Teachers' is positioned to help accelerate it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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