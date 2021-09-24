The 11 Coolest Restaurant Patios in The US Are So Stunning They're Worth The Trip
Dine al fresco at these gorgeous outdoor restos.
Restaurants have started bringing their A-game to patio dining during the pandemic, and a new ranking has us itching for a foodie road trip from coast-to-coast across the United States.
OpenTable just released its list of the most beautiful outdoor restaurants in North America, and many of them can be found in the biggest cities in the U.S.
Here are the coolest places to eat outside in the U.S. this year.
Setaara, Atlantic City
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Afghani/French
Address: 2322 Arctic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ
Why You Need To Go: Gorgeous Middle Eastern tiles, flowers everywhere you look, a three-tiered courtyard and the "world's first" Afghani/French fusion menu. Try the mantu or enjoy Setaara's escargots à la Bourguignon.
Foreign Cinema, San Francisco
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Californian/Mediterranean
Address: 2534 Mission St., San Francisco, CA
Why You Need To Go: Al fresco dinner and a classic movie at one of San Francisco's most well-known patios. Foreign Cinema is a major nostalgia trip at night and a great brunch place (with homemade pop tarts) during the day.
Arnette's Chop Shop, Atlanta
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 2700 Apple Valley Rd., Brookhaven, GA
Why You Need To Go: Grab a drink, sink into a comfy chair and chat with friends around one of the fire pits on the open-air terrace of this steakhouse. Arnette's also has an extensive wine list and a "well-curated craft cocktail program," according to OpenTable.
Casta's Rum Bar, Washington, D.C.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cuban
Address: 1121 New Hampshire Ave. N.W., Washington, DC
Why You Should Go: Cuban food, drinks (and maybe a cigar) in a tropical oasis near the heart of D.C. This covered patio serves up mojitos, rum cocktails and famous Cuban sandwiches made with bread flown in from Miami, according to OpenTable.
Laduree, New York City
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 76 Thompson St., New York, NY
Why You Should Go: Have a secret garden party with your friends at Laduree's Soho location, where there are plenty of macarons and mimosas to go around at brunch. Did we mention the macarons?
Amara at Paraiso, Miami
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin American
Address: 3101 N.E. 7th Ave., Miami, FL
Why You Should Go: This waterfront restaurant offers a spectacular view of Biscayne Bay, and the menu is put together by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz. Show up for $1 oyster night on Tuesdays, or put their Bottomless Rose Brunch to the test on Saturdays.
A.O.C., Los Angeles
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Californian-French
Address: 8700 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA
Why You Should Go: Not to be confused with a certain U.S. congresswoman, this European restaurant features an award-winning, French-inspired menu and a Spanish-style courtyard patio.
Contigo, Austin
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 2027 Anchor Ln., Austin, TX
Why You Should Go: Indoor and outdoor spaces blend together at Contigo, a ranch-style restaurant with a massive patio, twinkly lights and glass garage doors that are rolled up when the weather's nice.
Porto, Boston
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: Ring Road, Boston, MA
Why You Should Go: Porto's cozy patio has been around for years, and its view of the city can't be beat. There's plenty on the menu for seafood lovers thanks to chef Jody Adams, a James Beard Award winner.
Gibsons Italia, Chicago
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 233 N. Canal St., Chicago, IL
Why You Should Go: Al fresco Italian dining and a picturesque view of Chicago. This restaurant is right on Chicago's famous Loop, so don't forget to snap a few photos in front of the river before you leave.
PRIME Steakhouse, Las Vegas
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
Why You Should Go: What happens in Vegas will end up on Instagram if you visit this restaurant patio. You can get a prime view of the Bellagio Water Show at this steakhouse, though seating is a bit of a gamble and there are no guarantees.