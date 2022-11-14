The Scott Brothers From 'One Tree Hill' Had A Major Reunion & The Pics Will Take You Back
Who doesn't love a reunion?!
It's been over 10 years since the last One Tree Hillepisode aired on TV, but a weekend reunion involving several cast members has us flashing back to 2003 when the show first premiered.
Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty, who played Lucas and Nathan Scott, reunited in Wilmington, North Carolina for a charity event and the pictures look like a scene right out of the show.
\u201cGood evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to another historic night of basketball. \ud83d\udc99\u201d— Married w/Television (@Married w/Television) 1668367166
Thanks to many pictures that were posted online, OTH fans got to see several actors from the show put on their jerseys for a game of basketball.
The Scott brothers even wore their original jersey numbers from the show: 23 for James Lafferty and 3 for Chad Michael Murray.
The stars of the drama TV show got together for the FWB Charity Events convention in the city where the show was originally filmed.
According to US Magazine, the group also met up at the former Tric bar and club filming location, which is where the characters spent plenty of their nights throughout the series.
It wasn't just Murray and Lafferty who attended the event; many other former cast members did as well.
Lafferty was reunited with his onscreen wife played by Bethany Joy Lenz.
Hilarie Burton, who dated both the Scott brothers in the show, was also there.
Robert Lee Jones, who played Quentin Fields, also got back on the court during the event.
Antwon Tanner, who played Skills Taylor, and Lee Norris, who played Mouth McFadden, also got together during the event.
Kate Voegele, Stephen Colletti and Jana Kramer who had a love triangle going on throughout the series also reunited.
Onscreen couple Shanel VanSanten and Robert Buckley also posed for pics together.
James Lafferty, Shantel VanSanten and Robert Buckley.Shantel VanSanten | Instagram
Unfortunately, it looks like a major character was missing.
Sophia Bush posted on social media that she was sick and therefore couldn't attend the event.
\u201cTo everyone but that creepy asshole \u2026\n\nFeeling the love \ud83e\udd79\u2665\ufe0f #OTHfam\u201d— Sophia Bush Hughes (@Sophia Bush Hughes) 1668311846
This isn't the first time members of the cast have gotten together since the show ended.
The three female leads of the show, Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz even have their own podcast called "Drama Queens" where they talk about the beloved CW show.
If the reunion wasn't amazing enough, fans of the show also got to attend the event and meet their fave characters IRL!
According to the FWB Charity Events Instagram page, people who attended the event not only got to go to the charity basketball game, but they also got to enjoy a fashion show, an acoustic concert and a Thanksgiving style dinner like one that happened during the show. Yes, even some of the OTH stars joined in.
Sounds like it was a widely successful event and we're pretty jealous we couldn't be there!