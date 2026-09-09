AI minister says solutions exist after Anthropic researcher quits over safety fears

There are solutions to AI risks: AI minister
There are solutions to AI risks: AI minister
Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon speaks as Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne looks on during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says the government is closely following the situation at Anthropic after a researcher who resigned from the company Tuesday said people in the industry fear AI could "kill us all."

But Solomon says such warnings aren’t new and points to the Liberal government's efforts to introduce regulatory measures in privacy legislation.

He says there are both regulatory and technical solutions to the dangers posed by AI and the government is also working with other countries on ways to protect citizens.

Solomon says there are "real concerns" about the negative consequences of AI.

He made the comments in Edmonton, where he announced the launch of a new initiative to boost AI literacy among Canadians.

Last week, he announced new voluntary principles for building data centres in Canada, a move that followed growing backlash to data centres across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026. 

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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