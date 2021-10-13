Trending Tags

These TikTok Recipes With Popcorn Will Seriously Upgrade Your Next Movie Night

Five minutes to a world of flavour.

These TikTok Recipes With Popcorn Will Seriously Upgrade Your Next Movie Night
@tazxbakes | Instagram, @orvillecanada | Instagram

Popcorn is a nostalgic favourite. It's the tasty companion that's been there for milestones and cherished memories — from your first date at the movies to your first day without braces. It's also the go-to stovetop snack for a movie night in. Life would be a little less flavourful without popcorn.

The crunchy, salty treat is a staple for many Canadians, but that doesn't mean you have to use the same recipe every time. Buttered popcorn is great, but it can be elevated with ingredients like chocolate, honey or black pepper. These recipes require simple ingredients that you probably already have in your cupboard, and they take just a few minutes to make.

Before you start, you'll need to make sure you have plenty of your main ingredient: popcorn. Orville Redenbacher is an obvious choice for popcorn lovers across Canada, with kernels free from artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

The must-have snack for a movie night with family and friends, Orville Redenbacher Gourmet Kernels are best enjoyed fresh off the stovetop for maximum tastiness. And all it takes is just five minutes and five super-easy steps.

First, grab a large saucepan and combine oil and kernels together. Then, cover your pan, bring the heat up to medium and wait to hear them pop. While being serenaded by your kernels, grab a large bowl (for yourself or for sharing, if you have to), and once you hear the popping start to slow, uncover and pour your crunchy clouds into the bowl. Last step: enjoy!

To take your homemade popcorn game up a notch, just add in the ingredients that these four TikTok recipes call for.

Whip Up Some Easy Homemade Caramel Popcorn

@tazxbakes

The best homemade caramel popcorn😍 The full measurnents are on my instagram @tazxbakes! #learnontiktok #recipe #foodtiktok #fyp #foryou

Oil, butter, sugar, water and popcorn kernels. That's how easy it is to make your very own caramel popcorn at home. First, pop 100 grams of kernels in a skillet for five minutes over medium-high heat in a combination of one tablespoon of oil and one tablespoon of butter.

Next, it's time to make your DIY two-ingredient caramel. Combine sugar and water over low heat for about 20 minutes and see it transform into golden goodness right before your eyes. Add in a spoonful or two of butter for some rich flavour and, before the caramel cools, stir it through your freshly popped Orville Redenbacher Gourmet Kernels. Spread the mix on a baking sheet until it's cool enough to break apart and dig in.

Try This Unique Honey-Pepper Popcorn Recipe 

@healthywithalex

You need this #popcorn #easyrecipes #healthyrecipe #homecooking

Looking to impress a date, your pals or your family? Showing off your cooking skills is a surefire way to win anyone over. In less than five minutes, you can whip up a tasty batch of honey-pepper popcorn.

While popping your Orville Redenbacher Gourmet Kernels, shake the pan every now and then to prevent the popcorn from burning (unless that's your jam). Once popped, set the treat aside for a minute while you fashion some tasty toppings.

Mix together olive oil and honey until blended, and add the mixture into your popcorn bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and you're ready to chow down. It's sweet with a kick and totally delicious.

Combine Your Love Of Chocolate & Buttery Popcorn

Bring together your two favourite snacks by adding a chopped-up chocolate bar (or chocolate chips) to your saucepan along with butter. As the kernels pop up, you'll have a sweet treat that takes only five minutes.

Of course, using quality ingredients is essential to the success of this recipe: rich chocolate and Orville Redenbacher Gourmet Kernels are a must. You may want to make two batches, just in case you're asked to share (or so that you have leftovers for tomorrow).


Make It Vegan With Kettle Corn

With all the plant-based options out there today, it's so easy to get the buttery popcorn you crave. Why not turn it up a notch and make DIY kettle corn by adding sugar to your skillet with your go-to vegan butter? Sweet and salty come together in a homemade treat that will have you saying "movie popcorn, who?"

All you need are quality kernels like Orville Redenbacher, vegan butter and sugar. Heat up a skillet over medium-high heat for five minutes and serve up in a large bowl. Sharing is optional.

Whether you're bringing friends and family together or enjoying a solo movie night, you can make it extra special by popping some Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Kernels. Whichever recipe you choose to try, be sure to make extra — your roomies and fam won't be able to resist.

For more snack inspiration featuring Orville Redenbacher Gourmet Kernels visit Ready Set Eat or follow Orville Redenbacher on Facebook and Instagram.

