This Canadian Self-Tanning Mousse Is The Streak-Free Way To Hang On To Summer Vibes

It also makes the perfect stocking stuffer.

The colder seasons have their charms, like pumpkin-spice lattés, amazing outfits and gorgeously coloured leaves, but one thing that's not so great about fall and its frosty cousin, winter, is the inevitable fading of your glorious summer tan.

Of course, there are options to keep your skin bronzed all year round, but it can be hard to choose which one is best. So what do you do when you want a sunkissed glow but don't want to expose your precious skin to UV rays? Enter sunless tanning.

Sunless tanners, or self-tanners, come in a variety of formulas like lotions, mists, serums, sprays and even towelettes. And anyone familiar with fake tan will know that it takes time and practice to achieve a perfect, streak-free glow.

NUDA Canada is aiming to change that with their velvety and lightweight tanning mousse. Fast-drying and easy to apply, the Canadian self-tanning company's new line claims to leave your skin with flawless and even coverage every time — no sun exposure required.

The mousses are also enriched with skin-loving ingredients like coconut oil, mango, cucumber, grapefruit and apricot extract to leave your body feeling hydrated. And like all NUDA products, they're 100% vegan and cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free and sulphate-free.

Available in three different shades — Medium, Dark, or Ultra Dark) — NUDA Tanning Mousses are priced from $50 to $54 and promise an effortless glow.

The Medium Tanning Mousse is designed for those with light-to-medium skin tones or first-time tanners with a light complexion, while the Dark Tanning Mousse is made for those with medium-to-dark skin tones looking for a deeper golden glow. Finally, NUDA's Ultra Dark Tanning Mousse is for experienced tanners or those with darker skin tones.

No matter which shade you choose, your tan will typically develop in six hours and last for up to seven days.

If you've avoided bronzing products because of that distinct, strong smell that's typically associated with sunless tanners, NUDA's mousses have a soft scent of mango extract, so you don't have to worry about it.

Get ready for the straight-from-the-beach sunkissed glow of your dreams, all year round.

NUDA Tanning Mousse

Price: $50-$54

Address: Online

Details: Keep your summer glow all year round with streak-free tanning mousse, available in three shades.

To learn more about NUDA's Self Tanning Mousse, check out their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

