Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Deals

This Code Will Save You Money On Walmart Grocery Delivery For Your Fall-Cooking Spree

Plus tasty recipes to cozy up your Canadian autumn.

This Code Will Save You Money On Walmart Grocery Delivery For Your Fall-Cooking Spree
Deanpictures | Dreamstime, Askar Abayev | Pexels

Hibernation season is slowly creeping in, so it's time to bundle up in a snuggly sweater, prepare a mug of your favourite tea and avoid the cold weather at all costs. Thanks to grocery delivery services, you barely have to leave your house if you're just not feeling it (no shame).

For a small delivery fee, Walmart Online Grocery Delivery will bring everything you need right to your doorstep when you place a minimum order of $35 from their website or app. This means you can get all the ingredients for all of those delicious fall recipes you've been craving — like chili, apple pie and butternut squash soup — from the comfort of your couch.

If you've never ordered groceries online before, the process is pretty simple. As you would meander the aisles in person, you can freely browse through the grocery section of Walmart's website and fill up your virtual cart. Walmart's online grocery products can be ordered at the same low price you'd find in store.

Once you're all stocked up, select "delivery" during checkout and pick a time slot that works for you. Walmart has more delivery times than ever before, so you shouldn't have trouble finding one that fits your schedule. And if you need your groceries ASAP, you have the option to select "express delivery" — you'll receive your order in as little as two hours.*

Elena Sineglazova | Dreamstime

Grocery delivery is totally contactless, so you can comfortably collect your bags from your front door. Plus, if you're not fully satisfied with something you buy, you can bring it back with your receipt and Walmart will replace it or give you a refund (with a few exceptions) as part of Walmart's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

If you're a new Walmart Grocery Delivery customer, don't forget to enter the discount code CANADA45 for $15 off your next three orders (a total discount of $45).** Download the app so you can order right from your phone for extra on-the-go convenience. Find all the details about this promo and Walmart's Grocery delivery service on Walmart.ca.

Once you have your groceries, it's time to cook up your fall-inspired recipes. Whether you're after a cozy dinner to curl up with on the couch or inspiration for your holiday feast, you can elevate your autumn cooking with these four simple dishes.

All the ingredients for these recipes can be ordered online with Walmart Grocery Delivery so you can save your time for the good stuff — like enjoying your delicious food.

Stir Up Some Ginger, Carrot & Squash Soup

Courtesy of Walmart Canada

Nothing says fall like a warm bowl of soup. This comforting recipe features carrots, onion, apple, ginger, butternut squash and garlic — does it get any cozier than that? This'll probably become one of your go-to dishes to make as temperatures continue to drop.

Recipe

Serve Some Sweet & Savoury Maple-Bacon Scallops

Courtesy of Walmart Canada

Traditional appetizers can get repetitive, so why not switch things up this year? Treat your loved ones to an appy night with both sweet and savoury elements. The demi-glace gravy on these scallops and bacon delivers sweet maple flavours and crispiness — is your mouth watering yet?

Recipe

Enjoy A Hearty Roasted Vegetable & Barley Salad

Courtesy of Walmart Canada

Eating your veggies won't be a difficult task with this recipe, even for the kiddos. This roasted vegetable salad brings together Brussels sprouts, fennel, beets and carrots. Both nutritious and delicious, it's the perfect side.

Recipe

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With This Pumpkin Cake Roll

Courtesy of Walmart Canada

You can't have fall without a pumpkin-flavoured dessert. Pumpkin pie is obviously a classic, but you can also shake things up with this tasty cake roll with cream cheese icing. It delivers all the pumpkiny goodness as pie with less prep or baking time required. The mouthwatering combo of pumpkin pie spice, whipped cream cheese and icing sugar brings you autumn vibes with every bite.

Recipe

When you're cozy at home and feel like cooking, why wouldn't you swap a trip to the grocery store for a stroll to the front door? With Walmart's online and contactless grocery delivery service, you can make more time for holiday cooking and family fun.

Order your next grocery delivery online with Walmart Online Grocery. To discover more fall-inspired recipes, check out Walmart Canada's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

* Select locations only
** Must have a Walmart.ca account & spend a min. of $75 (before taxes & fees) to be eligible. Offer valid for new customers. Walmart reserves the right to modify this offer.
From Your Site Articles

KFC Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs Are Available At Canadian Tire & They're Deliciously Cheap

Deck the halls with 11 herbs and spices. 🍗

Canadian Tire

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article included outdated links and prices for the KFC firelog. The new version of this article contains updated information on where to purchase the product in 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Every Beauty Lover Needs A Mini Skincare Fridge & A Few Are On Sale In Canada Right Now

It helps keep your rollers, sheet masks, serums and creams cool and fresher for longer!

Yulisitsa | Dreamstime, Yulisitsa | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

At first glance, a mini skincare fridge seems like a completely useless purchase but thousands of beauty lovers on TikTok agree it's a nice-to-have item if you take your skincare routine very seriously. Not only can it prolong the shelf life of your most valuable products, but it can also ward off bacteria and provide an enhanced cooling effect when using them.

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Is Looking For Canadian Shoppers To Be Part Of Its Latest Campaign & It Pays $3.5K

You could be on TV!

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, Dennizn | Dreamstime

If you love Walmart and making money, the company's latest casting call is probably the perfect fit for you.

On October 8, a casting company posted a call-out seeking Canadian Walmart shoppers to participate in a TV campaign with the potential to earn up to $3,500 per household.

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Canada Is Hiring 12K Associates & You Can Get An Interview By Just Going Into A Store

Associates get a Walmart discount card and can take part in a tuition reimbursement program!

Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, @walmartcanada | Instagram

If you're looking for a job, Walmart Canada is hiring 12,000 new and permanent associates across the country to help the company get ready for the holiday shopping season.

The retailer is hosting two national hiring days on October 14 and 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time in stores, distribution and fleet centres all over Canada.

Keep Reading Show less