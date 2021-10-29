This Code Will Save You Money On Walmart Grocery Delivery For Your Fall-Cooking Spree
Plus tasty recipes to cozy up your Canadian autumn.
Hibernation season is slowly creeping in, so it's time to bundle up in a snuggly sweater, prepare a mug of your favourite tea and avoid the cold weather at all costs. Thanks to grocery delivery services, you barely have to leave your house if you're just not feeling it (no shame).
For a small delivery fee, Walmart Online Grocery Delivery will bring everything you need right to your doorstep when you place a minimum order of $35 from their website or app. This means you can get all the ingredients for all of those delicious fall recipes you've been craving — like chili, apple pie and butternut squash soup — from the comfort of your couch.
If you've never ordered groceries online before, the process is pretty simple. As you would meander the aisles in person, you can freely browse through the grocery section of Walmart's website and fill up your virtual cart. Walmart's online grocery products can be ordered at the same low price you'd find in store.
Once you're all stocked up, select "delivery" during checkout and pick a time slot that works for you. Walmart has more delivery times than ever before, so you shouldn't have trouble finding one that fits your schedule. And if you need your groceries ASAP, you have the option to select "express delivery" — you'll receive your order in as little as two hours.*
Elena Sineglazova | Dreamstime
Grocery delivery is totally contactless, so you can comfortably collect your bags from your front door. Plus, if you're not fully satisfied with something you buy, you can bring it back with your receipt and Walmart will replace it or give you a refund (with a few exceptions) as part of Walmart's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.
If you're a new Walmart Grocery Delivery customer, don't forget to enter the discount code CANADA45 for $15 off your next three orders (a total discount of $45).** Download the app so you can order right from your phone for extra on-the-go convenience. Find all the details about this promo and Walmart's Grocery delivery service on Walmart.ca.
Once you have your groceries, it's time to cook up your fall-inspired recipes. Whether you're after a cozy dinner to curl up with on the couch or inspiration for your holiday feast, you can elevate your autumn cooking with these four simple dishes.
All the ingredients for these recipes can be ordered online with Walmart Grocery Delivery so you can save your time for the good stuff — like enjoying your delicious food.
Stir Up Some Ginger, Carrot & Squash Soup
Nothing says fall like a warm bowl of soup. This comforting recipe features carrots, onion, apple, ginger, butternut squash and garlic — does it get any cozier than that? This'll probably become one of your go-to dishes to make as temperatures continue to drop.
Serve Some Sweet & Savoury Maple-Bacon Scallops
Traditional appetizers can get repetitive, so why not switch things up this year? Treat your loved ones to an appy night with both sweet and savoury elements. The demi-glace gravy on these scallops and bacon delivers sweet maple flavours and crispiness — is your mouth watering yet?
Enjoy A Hearty Roasted Vegetable & Barley Salad
Eating your veggies won't be a difficult task with this recipe, even for the kiddos. This roasted vegetable salad brings together Brussels sprouts, fennel, beets and carrots. Both nutritious and delicious, it's the perfect side.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With This Pumpkin Cake Roll
You can't have fall without a pumpkin-flavoured dessert. Pumpkin pie is obviously a classic, but you can also shake things up with this tasty cake roll with cream cheese icing. It delivers all the pumpkiny goodness as pie with less prep or baking time required. The mouthwatering combo of pumpkin pie spice, whipped cream cheese and icing sugar brings you autumn vibes with every bite.
When you're cozy at home and feel like cooking, why wouldn't you swap a trip to the grocery store for a stroll to the front door? With Walmart's online and contactless grocery delivery service, you can make more time for holiday cooking and family fun.