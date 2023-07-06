This Winery In BC Lets You Wander Through A Magical Grapevine Tunnel & It's A Must-See
Your unforgettable summer picnic adventure
A must-visit winery in Vancouver – LuLu Island Winery has just unveiled its Summer Picnic Series, and it's the perfect blend of relaxation and fun! Picture this: you, your closest friends, and family nestled under a breathtaking grapevine tunnel, enjoying the warm sun and the vibrant atmosphere.
The Summer Picnic Series offers an exclusive experience that will transport you from the hustle and bustle of the city to a haven of leisure and carefree bliss. Indulge in a scrumptious graze box filled with delectable treats and refreshing beverages, specially curated to enhance your picnic experience.
But that's not all! They have local musicians serenading you with laid-back tunes, creating the perfect ambiance for an unforgettable summer day. Sip on their exceptional wines and savour the flavours of their carefully crafted charcuterie boards while immersing yourself in the music and laughter that fills the air. LuLu Island Winery brings the charm of the vineyards right to your doorstep, providing you with an extraordinary escape that is both family-friendly and pet-friendly.
Summer Picnic Series
Price: $49 per ticket
When: During July 2 and September 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 16880 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Your ticket includes entry, a charcuterie box, and a 6oz glass of wine (non-alcoholic option available). Children under 12 get in free. Just bring your picnic blankets and get ready to indulge in the perfect blend of food, wine, and good vibes!
LuLu Island Winery bridges the gap between the city and wine country, offering a delightful experience filled with indulgence and warmth. As the largest winery in the Greater Vancouver region, their mission is to enhance lives by infusing vibrancy and creativity into every aspect of their establishment.