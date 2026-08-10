Montreal man charged for alleged death threats against PM Mark Carney

Threats against PM Carney: Montreal man charged
Threats against PM Carney: Montreal man charged
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Writer

The RCMP say a 51-year-old Montreal man has been charged for allegedly making death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney. 

The federal police say the man allegedly made threatening remarks in an email sent to a senator and other people.

Police say he is facing a criminal charge for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a person. 

Police say they launched an investigation on Aug. 5 and quickly arrested the man shortly afterward. 

The RCMP say the man appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Aug. 8.

Police say they take any threats to someone's safety seriously and that violent statements will not be tolerated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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