Timeline of 4 women slain in Winnipeg, searching landfills for their remains

Timeline of Manitoba landfill searches for women
The Manitoba government said Thursday it has officially decommissioned the search site at a landfill where the remains of two slain First Nations women were found last year. The search continues at a second landfill for another victim.
Serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of four women.
Here is a timeline of the case:
March 15, 2022 — Police say an unidentified woman is killed on or around this date.
May 1, 2022 — Morgan Harris, a member of Long Plain First Nation living in Winnipeg, is last seen in the area of Main Street and Henry Avenue north of the city’s downtown. Police say the 39-year-old was killed on or around this date.
May 4, 2022 — Police say Marcedes Myran, 26, also of Long Plain First Nation and living in Winnipeg, is killed on or around this date.
May 14 or 15, 2022 — Police say they believe 24-year-old Rebecca Contois of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River, was killed on or around these dates.
May 16, 2022 — Officers find the partial remains of Contois in a garbage bin near an apartment building. They secure the Brady Road Resource Management Facility, a city-run landfill, where they believe there could be more remains. Police say they believe the remains of Harris and Myran were transported to the privately operated Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg, also on this day.
May 18, 2022 — Jeremy Skibicki is arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Contois. Officers execute a search warrant at his apartment in the same area where her remains were found.
May 19, 2022 — Police say remains found in the garbage bin near the building belong to Contois.
June 2, 2022 — Police begin searching the Brady landfill.
June 20, 2022 — Police believe the remains of other victims are at the Prairie Green landfill.
June 21, 2022 — Police say remains found at the Brady landfill are of Contois.
Dec. 1, 2022 — Police charge Skibicki with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and the unidentified woman. They say the unknown woman is believed to be Indigenous and in her mid-20s. Indigenous leaders later named her Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe or Buffalo Woman.
Dec. 2, 2022 — Skibicki appears in court. Police Chief Danny Smyth says the remains of Harris and Myran are believed to be at the Prairie Green landfill but no search is planned because too much time has passed.
Dec. 6, 2022 — Police defend their decision not to search Prairie Green. Relatives of Harris share their disappointment and anger on Parliament Hill and say they’re prepared to search on their own.
Dec. 8, 2022 — Operations at Prairie Green stop as the Manitoba government and the City of Winnipeg decide how to proceed. First Nations leaders called for the police chief to resign.
Dec. 14, 2022 — Smyth apologizes in a meeting with First Nations leaders and the victims’ families for comments about not searching the landfill. Police are to be part of an Indigenous-led committee that will study the feasibility of a search.
May 12, 2023 — The study says a search is feasible but could take up to three years and cost $184 million. Family members and Indigenous leaders say it must go ahead.
July 5, 2023 — Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government says searching the landfill is too risky.
July 6, 2023 — Protesters at a camp set up at the Brady Road landfill begin blocking access to the site and demand governments search Prairie Green.
July 14, 2023 — A judge grants a temporary injunction to end the blockade and says demonstrators can continue to protest but cannot block the road.
Aug. 4, 2023 — Relatives of Harris and Myran meet with federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree. They later led a round dance at a rally calling for a landfill search. Other rallies took place across the country.
Aug. 9, 2023 — Manitoba’s NDP promises a search if it wins the provincial election, which it does in October.
Jan. 26, 2024 — Another study says a search could be done within one year and cost $90 million, but searchers would face health risks from asbestos.
March 8, 2024 — Family members of Harris and Myran and supporters rally outside the Manitoba legislature calling for a search.
March 22, 2024 — The federal and Manitoba governments say they will put up $20 million each to search the landfill.
May 2, 2024 — A judge rules Skibicki’s trial will be heard by a jury. The defence had argued jurors could be biased because of pretrial publicity.
May 6, 2024 — Lawyers for Skibicki say he killed the four women but should be found not criminally responsible because of mental illness. The Crown says due to complexities with the defence, the trial can proceed without the jury.
June 10, 2024 — Lawyers for the Crown and defence make closing submissions.
June 11, 2024 — The Manitoba government announces it has given environmental approval to the Prairie Green search, which is to begin in the fall.
July 11, 2024 — Justice Glen Joyal convicts Skibicki on four counts of first-degree murder.
Dec. 2, 2024 — Excavation and sifting begin in a section of the landfill where it's believed the women's remains are located.
Feb. 26, 2025 — The province announces potential human remains have been discovered.
March 7, 2025 — RCMP say the remains have been identified as belonging to Harris. The province says another set of remains was part of the recovery.
March 17, 2025 — RCMP say the second set of remains have been identified as belonging to Myran. The province says the search continues, as additional partial remains are still being found and are believed to belong to one of the two women.
March 26, 2025 — Police announce the identity of Buffalo Woman as Ashley Shingoose, 30, from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation. They say investigators received new information during a prison interview with Skibicki months earlier. They say details established that her remains were taken to the Brady landfill.
July 9, 2025 — The search at Prairie Green is concluded. In the days that follow, ceremonies are held at the landfill with the families of Myran and Harris, search team members and Premier Wab Kinew.
July 17, 2025 — The province says equipment and crews will soon move over to the Brady landfill to search for Shingoose.
Dec. 1, 2025 -- The search for Shingoose beings at the Brady landfill.
April 30, 2026 -- The province says it has decommissioned the search site at Prairie Green and that the search for Shingoose at the Brady landfill continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2026.
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