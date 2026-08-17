TKMS floats working with European shipyards to deliver Canada's subs faster

TKMS open to speeding up submarine deliveries
TKMS open to speeding up submarine deliveries
Oliver Burkhard, CEO of German submarine maker ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), participates in an interview in Ottawa, on Monday, March 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The head of the German company chosen as the preferred bidder for Canada's next fleet of submarines says he could speed up the proposed delivery schedule by partnering with other European shipyards.

TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard says he's interested in exploring having Spanish submarine maker Navantia make some of the parts or sections of a submarine, but not the entire boat.

Burkard tells The Canadian Press in an interview there could be opportunities for other shipyards currently hungry for contracts, potentially eventually in Canada, too.

The CEO is in Ottawa today meeting with representatives from dozens of Canadian businesses partnering on the project to supply Canada's submarine program.

Prime Minister Mark Carney named TKMS as the government's preferred bidder in July, just before heading off to the annual NATO leaders' summit.

Canada plans to purchase a fleet of up to 12 submarines to replace its aging four Victoria-class submarines, which will be retired from service in the mid-2030s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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