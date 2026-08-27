Toronto MP says police probing possible arson after her car set on fire
Toronto Liberal MP Salma Zahid says her car was set on fire at her home and police are investigating it as a suspected arson.
Zahid says in a statement her car and another vehicle were set on fire overnight and both her son and neighbours called 911 after noticing the fire.
Zahid says both vehicles were destroyed and she's relieved everyone is safe and that there was no damage to her home.
The MP says she doesn't want to speculate on a possible motive, but the fire will not deter her from her work in Parliament.
There has been an increase in threats against MPs from all parties in recent years, including vandalism at constituency offices.
Zahid says she is thankful for the Toronto police and fire services for their prompt response and for neighbours who called emergency responders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.