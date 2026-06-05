Man arrested after Montreal synagogue targeted by arson attempt

Montreal synagogue targeted by arson attempt
Montreal synagogue targeted by arson attempt
Rabbi Lisa Grushcow is seen near a burnt-out window at Temple Emanu-El-Beth-Shalom synagogue in Westmount, Que., on the Island of Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2026. The temple was targeted overnight in an arson attempt. Grushcow described the location as "the room where Jewish life happens."
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Montreal police have arrested a 38-year-old man after a synagogue was damaged in an alleged overnight arson attempt.

Officers were called to a house of worship in Westmount, Que., shortly after midnight and were able to put out the fire with the help of the fire department and local public security.

Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said witnesses helped direct police to the suspect, who is expected to face charges.

Brabant says the synagogue, located on the Island of Montreal, was empty and the damage to the building was minor.

Jewish advocacy groups Federation CJA and CIJA say the attempted arson at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom is part of an antisemitic climate that has left the community feeling unsafe.

Brabant says the police are working hard to protect people, including by making frequent patrols past houses of worship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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