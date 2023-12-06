Advertisement Content

6 Perfect Pampering Gifts For Everyone On Your List

From Himalayan salt scrubs to gourmet fireside dining - spa experiences are the season's must-have gift.

6 Perfect Pampering Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Brand Highlight Creator
Courtesy of Thermëa spa village

As the holiday season unfolds, relaxation seems like a distant dream. The air is filled with endless loops of festive tunes, while shoppers circle for parking spots, their holiday cheer fading by the minute. Your social calendar is bursting, and the to-do list is a relentless scroll.

Yet, there's a tranquil retreat amidst the festive frenzy - a present that's bound to be cherished and the allure of restorative calm that's just around the corner. Unwind and explore the idyllic holiday escapes at Thermëa spa village, thoughtfully designed for everyone on your gift list.

The Signature Package*

Courtesy of Thermëa spa village

Price: Starting at $393

Ideal For: The overworked soul craving a respite from the daily grind

Highlight: Unlimited indulgence in the Epsom salt flotation pool and a 60-minute massage to soothe the senses.

Learn more

The Getaway Package

Courtesy of Thermëa spa village

Price: Starting at $435

Ideal For: The skincare aficionado with a meticulous beauty regimen

Highlight: A vivifying body care treatment or a Himalayan salt scrub, topped with a 60-minute massage to rejuvenate from within.

Learn more

The Gourmet Package

Courtesy of Thermëa spa village

Price: Starting at $170

Ideal For: The biggest foodie you know

Highlight: A gourmet feast wrapped in the comfort of a soft robe, with the glow of the fireplace as company.

Learn more

The Experience Package

Courtesy of Thermëa spa village

Price: Starting at $260

Ideal For: That special someone whom you’d love to spend a day at the spa with (buy the duo option and invite yourself along)

Highlight: A choice between a vivifying body care treatment or a Himalayan salt scrub.

Learn more

The Discovery Package

Courtesy of Thermëa spa village

Price: Starting at $226

Ideal For: The person who has it all, yet appreciates the joy of surprises

Highlight: A detoxifying Rhassoul clay steam room session coupled with unlimited flotation pool access.

Learn more

The Classic Package

Courtesy of Thermëa spa village

Price: Starting at $285

Ideal For: A loved one who has subtly hinted at a longing for a spa day

Highlight: A customizable 60-minute classic massage, tailored to their preferences.

Learn more

All of Thermëa’s packages include the full Thermal Experience with outdoor baths, saunas, rest areas and robe rental.

Narcity Drive-Thru
Brand Highlight Creator
Drive-Thru is your all-in-one marketing engine for small & mid-sized businesses looking to advertise on Narcity Media Group properties.
Loading...