6 Perfect Pampering Gifts For Everyone On Your List
From Himalayan salt scrubs to gourmet fireside dining - spa experiences are the season's must-have gift.
As the holiday season unfolds, relaxation seems like a distant dream. The air is filled with endless loops of festive tunes, while shoppers circle for parking spots, their holiday cheer fading by the minute. Your social calendar is bursting, and the to-do list is a relentless scroll.
Yet, there's a tranquil retreat amidst the festive frenzy - a present that's bound to be cherished and the allure of restorative calm that's just around the corner. Unwind and explore the idyllic holiday escapes at Thermëa spa village, thoughtfully designed for everyone on your gift list.
The Signature Package*
Courtesy of Thermëa spa village
Price: Starting at $393
Ideal For: The overworked soul craving a respite from the daily grind
Highlight: Unlimited indulgence in the Epsom salt flotation pool and a 60-minute massage to soothe the senses.
The Getaway Package
Courtesy of Thermëa spa village
Price: Starting at $435
Ideal For: The skincare aficionado with a meticulous beauty regimen
Highlight: A vivifying body care treatment or a Himalayan salt scrub, topped with a 60-minute massage to rejuvenate from within.
The Gourmet Package
Courtesy of Thermëa spa village
Price: Starting at $170
Ideal For: The biggest foodie you know
Highlight: A gourmet feast wrapped in the comfort of a soft robe, with the glow of the fireplace as company.
The Experience Package
Courtesy of Thermëa spa village
Price: Starting at $260
Ideal For: That special someone whom you’d love to spend a day at the spa with (buy the duo option and invite yourself along)
Highlight: A choice between a vivifying body care treatment or a Himalayan salt scrub.
The Discovery Package
Courtesy of Thermëa spa village
Price: Starting at $226
Ideal For: The person who has it all, yet appreciates the joy of surprises
Highlight: A detoxifying Rhassoul clay steam room session coupled with unlimited flotation pool access.
The Classic Package
Courtesy of Thermëa spa village
Price: Starting at $285
Ideal For: A loved one who has subtly hinted at a longing for a spa day
Highlight: A customizable 60-minute classic massage, tailored to their preferences.
All of Thermëa’s packages include the full Thermal Experience with outdoor baths, saunas, rest areas and robe rental.