7 Reasons Why Corktown Is One Of Toronto’s Coolest Neighbourhoods

Indoor rock climbing, co-working spaces, coffee shops and more.

Courtesy of Staples, @hello_leesh | Instagram

In Toronto's vibrant and bustling downtown core, you can find some of Canada's most interesting neighbourhoods, each bursting with its own unique culture — from art and shops to good eats and more.

Corktown is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Toronto (with the Victorian row houses to prove it), and it has something for everyone. There are delicious menu options to delight any foodie, beautiful parks to explore, collaborative spaces like the brand-new Staples Studio to work in, art galleries to marvel at, and local coffee shops to relax in.

Whether you're moving to a new neighbourhood or you're just looking to explore more of what Toronto has to offer, you won't want to overlook this downtown gem. These seven reasons will show you why Corktown is one of the coolest places to check out in Toronto.

Relax & Unwind At Corktown Common

Address: 155 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting 18 acres of land, Corktown Common has no shortage of green space. With grassy lawns, picnic tables, a marsh, playground area, splash pad, fireplace, permanent barbecue and more, this is the perfect spot for anyone looking to enjoy the outdoors.

Plus, if you don't feel like lounging on the grass and reading a book, there are plenty of paved pathways weaving throughout the park for you to jog, skate or ride your bike through.

Website

Get Work Done At Staples Studio

Courtesy of Staples

Address: 517 Richmond St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Many Torontonians have been working from home for the last year and a half, but after staying in your own space for so long, it's nice to take your laptop and get the creative juices flowing in a new environment. Corktown has the ideal place to do just that at the new Staples Studio coworking space.

Inside, you can rent a desk, grab some quiet workspace and even use the state-of-the-art podcast studio. Outside, you can work on the rooftop patio and soak up the stunning mural painted by local artist Zuna Amir while sipping coffee from the on-site Mos Mos coffee shop.

There's printing, a journaling section, a pen bar, unlimited wifi and high-quality tech products — including an impressive six-foot touch screen — to help set you up for success while working from anywhere.

Plus, the space is situated in Staples Canada's new Corktown store, which is 100% powered by Bullfrog-certified renewable energy (the first Staples store to do so).

Website

Channel Your Inner Adventurer With Indoor Rock Climbing

Address: Unit 4, 474 Front St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Corktown is home to Rock On Climbing, a bouldering gym featuring 1,500 square feet of climbing surfaces, a 27-foot-long slackline and a dedicated training area with beautiful natural light thanks to the massive windows in the space.

This spot is excellent for elite climbers or those just looking to try something new to stay active, with beginner classes available for those just getting started. You'll need to book ahead and show proof of vaccination to access the space.

Website

Sip On Tasty Drinks At One Of The Many Amazing Cafés

Courtesy of Staples

Address: Various locations, including the new Staples Studio

Why You Need To Go: There's no shortage of coffee shops in Corktown to satisfy your caffeine cravings. Along with the ever-popular Dark Horse Espresso Bar, there's also the Toronto-born Mos Mos.

Conveniently located in the new Staples Corktown concept store at 517 Richmond Street East, Mos Mos is the ultimate spot to either grab a coffee and explore the neighbourhood or stick around and get some work done. The menu features all the classic barista-made coffees along with tea, tea lattés (London Fog, anyone?) and scrumptious bakery items, including the exclusive Corktown Cookie.

Website

Immerse Yourself In The Art Scene At Local Galleries

Address: 398 King St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're someone who admires art, you'll love Corktown's Botte Gallery. This exhibition space/concept store has a Middle Eastern focus, showing and selling inspired pieces.

Feast your eyes on work by independent artists, designers and artisans alike. There are also artworks available for purchase to enrich your collection or to add something unique to your home.

Website

Snap A Great IG Pic At Underpass Park

Address: 29 Lower River St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Looking for an interesting backdrop to level up your Instagram feed? Look no further than Underpass Park. This park is located under the Eastern Avenue, Richmond and Adelaide overpasses and is a first of its kind in Toronto.

Along with some stunning artwork to take pictures in front of, Underpass Park has a skateboard park, basketball courts and a playground to go along with pedestrian walkways and lots of spots to sit down. You'll often find people gathering to dance, sing or play instruments.

Website

Grab A Bite At Some Of Toronto’s Best Restaurants

Address: 501 King St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Of the many restaurants to choose from in the Corktown area, there's one spot on King Street East that'll get foodies super excited.

Gusto 501 is an Italian restaurant (sister to Gusto 101 in West End) that has all the pizza, pasta and wine you need to stay warm while soaking up those fall vibes. Head to the rooftop patio of this multi-storey location to catch incredible views of the CN Tower and the rest of the historic Corktown while sipping your aperitivo.

Not feeling Italian? There are plenty of other excellent restaurants to give a try including Suhkothai, Reyna on King or Dominion Pub and Kitchen, just to name a few.

Website

No matter what you're looking to do, Corktown has something for everyone and is one of the reasons why this area of Toronto is so loved.

If you're looking for a change of scenery while working, Staples Studio is the perfect spot to check out — it's got everything from focus spaces and a podcasting studio to a stage that can be rented for talks and events.

You can enter to win up to six months of free access to the Staples Studio, winners will be contacted by Staples Canada on November 1, 2021.

To learn more about Staples Corktown's grand opening, visit the Staples website and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

