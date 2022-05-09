9 Activities In Ontario's Southwest That Are Worth A Road Trip
Get out of the hustle and bustle of the city.
After a long winter spent dreaming of warmer weather, it's finally time to start planning all of your upcoming adventures.
If you're longing for something a little different this year, why not grab a few friends, hop in a car and take a road trip to Ontario's Southwest?
It's an ideal getaway — not too far and doesn't involve a lot of planning. You can easily book one of the Ontario's Southwest Signature Experiences in Chatham-Kent and Oxford County. The experiences are truly one-of-a-kind, and they'll help you unplug, immerse yourself in nature and maybe even discover a new skill or two.
These nine activities are the perfect way to shake up your getaway, from harvesting your own brunch to whitewater rafting.
Have A Picnic In A Blueberry Patch At Berrylicious Fruit Farm
Courtesy of Ontario's Southwest
When: From July to September 2022
Address: 425533 Substation Road, Burgessville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take your significant other or your entire family to Berrylicious Fruit Farm, where you can fill a basket to the brim with some of the freshest, juiciest blueberries you'll ever taste.
You can then enjoy the fruits of your labour with a snack, dessert or full picnic in the berry field. The picnics last about two hours and come with refreshing drinks, local cheeses and even fun games to play.
Frolic Among The Tulips At Hat Trick Farms
Courtesy of Ontario's Southwest
When: May 2022
Address: 18968 Fargo Road, Blenheim, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bring your best friend, grandparent, child, parent or other relative and enjoy the unique tulip field at Hat Trick Farms while sipping on a refreshing drink in the sun.
During this two and a half hour experience, you’ll cut a few tulips from their field and learn how to prepare and press the flowers with a tool (and a floral frame) you can take home. Then, using some pre-pressed petals, create a work of art that you can replicate once your cuttings are ready.
Build Your Own Charcuterie Board At Ottercreek Woodworks
Courtesy of Ontario's Southwest
When: Book for September 2022
Why You Need To Go: Making something with your own hands is a seriously satisfying feeling, and you can try it out with the help of woodworker David Schonberger.
You'll start by sipping some tea around a campfire before heading into the woods to learn about the Carolinian Forest. You'll then step into the workshop to create your own live-edge charcuterie board from your choice of lumber. After working up an appetite, you end the day with a charcuterie feast of local meats, cheeses, preserves and bread.
Experience Country Living At Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life
Courtesy of Ontario's Southwest
When: From May to October 2022
Why You Need To Go: Have you ever wondered about farm life? Well, you can spend an afternoon with Cheryl Haskett and her band of goats, chickens and alpacas to find out.
Of course, you'll get to try the award-winning goat-milk ice cream and some other tasty treats throughout the day, leaving you with a satisfied sweet tooth after the entire experience.
Connect With A Spirit Horse At T.J. Stables
Courtesy of Ontario's Southwest
When: Monday to Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Frolick with majestic Ojibwe spirit horses and discover more about their connection to the First Nation culture and history at TJ Stables in Chatham-Kent. This is one of only a few opportunities in the world to encounter these beautiful creatures.
You'll also have the chance to learn more about beautiful Indigenous culture, accompanied by live music around the fire at an authentic Métis fur trade Tipi encampment.
Harvest Your Own Brunch At Thames River Melons
Courtesy of Ontario's Southwest
When: From May to September 2022
Address: 775530 Blandford Road, Innerkip, ON
Why You Need To Go: A tasty brunch is waiting for you at Thames River Melons, where you can harvest your very own fruits and vegetables and gather fresh eggs.
Farmer Alex Chesney is also a registered dietician and will take you into the kitchen to make a delicious brunch together. You'll leave with a full belly after sitting down to a decadent brunch together.
Create Your Own Bouquet At Makkink's Sunflower Farms
Courtesy of Ontario's Southwest
Price: $45 (plus $10 for each additional person)
When: From June to September 2022
Address: 164604 Kellett Road, Tillsonburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: If beautiful bouquets never fail to brighten your day, you can head to Makkink's Sunflower Farms to pick flowers fresh from the field.
You'll learn some tips and tricks on how to cut the flowers, and then you'll be sent off with a bucket and clippers to roam through the blooms. Pick from sunflowers, dahlias, dill and more while soaking in the sun and scents.
Get Your Adrenaline Pumping On The Nith Whitewater With Grand Experiences
Courtesy of Ontario's Southwest
When: From now until May 2022
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to launch off from the calmer waters in rural Oxford County. You'll learn all the techniques you'll need to face the rapids through the Nith river with your whitewater instructors.
You'll then get to stop on the shore for a campfire lunch with some hearty maple chili before ramping up to more challenging currents. The gear and shuttle ride are included, so you can focus on having a good time.
Enjoy A Relaxing Staycation At Retro Suites Hotel
When: Year round
Address: 2 King St. W., Chatham, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming art-driven hotel features 45 themed suites that are all completely different but equally fun and unique.
Spend your morning sleeping in after a delicious dinner and night of cocktails at the Chilled Cork. Then head out for a day of strolling around cafes, exploring shops, admiring the Thames River and refueling at Sons of Kent.
Everyone needs a break from the noise of everyday life. Take some well-deserved time off, get out of the city and embark on a road trip.
All of the unique, guided adventures that Ontario's Southwest Experiences offers are already planned out for you, so you can just relax, recharge and make some lasting memories.
To learn more about the adventures waiting for you, check out Ontario Southwest's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.
