9 Toronto Brunch Spots Where Every Local Should Already Have A Go-To Order
If you’ve never been to these iconic spots, it’s time to ‘fess up.
From a classic eggs benny to shakshuka with feta, Toronto knows how to do brunch right.
It can be tempting to hit up your fave neighbourhood café week after week, but with all the amazing restaurants available to you, it’d be downright criminal not to shake up your routine every once in a while.
From Etobicoke to Scarborough, you'll encounter all kinds of restaurants with answers to your every brunch craving.
With a city-wide game of Never Have I Ever, Destination Toronto is challenging brunch enthusiasts to experience YYZ like a visitor would.
You’ve never been to these Toronto staples? Well, that's about to change.
You know how vibrant the 6ix becomes in the summer, so take advantage of that energy and go from "Never Have I Ever" to "I've got the perfect spot."
Bonjour Brioche In Riverside
Price: 💸💸
Address: 812 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Known for its delicious French pastries, the quaint Bonjour Brioche has been serving Riverside for 25 years. They tend to run out of their daily specials pretty quickly, so make sure to get there early and start your day off in a way the French would approve of.
Keep the Parisian vibes going by hitting up some museums after — you'll have easy access to the DVP so you can zip on up to the Ontario Science Centre or the Aga Khan Museum.
Never Have I Ever… had a bite of quiche.
School In Liberty Village
Price: 💸💸
Address: 70 Fraser Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: From decadent french toast to fried chicken with waffles, the brunch at this place has won awards. With apples on every table and industrious black-and-brick walls, that nostalgic school vibe is on point.
You'll want to try every dish on the menu — and you should! Splurging is acceptable when it comes to your "Never Have I Ever" list, especially since you'll be saving money on other weekend activities with your Pass TO Savings.
Never Have I Ever… gone to an award-winning restaurant.
Emma's Country Kitchen In The St. Clair West Village
Price: 💸
Address: 810 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: From house-cured meats and freshly baked biscuits to poutine and maple-bacon donuts, this cute and casual brunch spot knows what's up. If you believe "fluffy” is synonymous with brunch, you should definitely try their cinnamon bun pancakes.
Never Have I Ever… brunched on St. Clair West.
1 Kitchen Toronto In The Fashion District
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Using fresh, local and sustainably sourced ingredients, 1 Kitchen Toronto is a zero-waste operation with a passion for market-driven brunch classics and refreshing cocktails made with cold-pressed juices.
The space is bright, open and downright gorgeous with massive windows and lush greenery. As 1 Hotel Toronto's in-house restaurant, you might want to book a staycation the next time you visit for brunch.
Never Have I Ever… stayed at a luxury hotel.
Old School In Little Italy
Price: 💸💸
Address: 800 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Known for their stacked pancakes and juicy breakfast burgers, Old School doesn't disappoint when it comes to delicious comfort food. The ambiance at this place gives classic diner vibes with a modern twist and a gorgeous patio you'll want to hang out on all day long.
For a post-brunch activity, head over to the AGO and check out their latest exhibit. The restaurant is just a hop and a skip away from the gallery.
Never Have I Ever… been to the AGO.
Maha's Egyptian Brunch In Leslieville
Price: 💸💸
Address: 226 Greenwood Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: This cozy, family-run restaurant offers traditional Egyptian dishes, so you know each and every plate is bursting with flavour.
Everything on the menu is fresh, made from scratch and well worth the lineup. If you're up for an adventure, make sure to try the Sakalance: a sweet, creamy Egyptian dish served with fresh Balady bread that you can use for dipping.
Never Have I Ever… tasted Egyptian cuisine.
Luna Junction In — That’s Right — The Junction
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2800 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: With delicious Portuguese and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Luna Junction is the spot for a refreshing weekend brunch.
With a backyard patio and three dining areas covered in gorgeous mosaic tiles and stone, the vibes are immaculate. Served with organic eggs, merguez lamb sausage and sourdough toast, the shakshuka is to die for.
Never Have I Ever… even heard of shakshuka.
House On Parliament In Cabbagetown
Price: 💸💸
Address: 454 Parliament St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: With a front and roof-top patio, this popular gastropub only offers its famous brunch menu on weekends and holidays. From scotch eggs to brisket burgers, there are plenty of classic English dishes for brunch enthusiasts and weekend warriors to indulge in.
Head deeper into Toronto's downtown core after brunch and check out the tiny but impressive Little Canada exhibit.
Never Have I Ever… explored Cabbagetown.
Saving Grace In Trinity Bellwoods
Price: 💸💸
Address: 907 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: With lineups on the daily, you'll want to arrive early if you want to have brunch at this popular restaurant. The space is intimate, stylish and quirky.
Pro tip: the stuffed french toast is not to be missed.
Never Have I Ever… gone out for brunch in the west end.
Now that the sun is shining, the city is vibrant with energy and Toronto's restaurants and patios are bustling.
If you said "Never Have I Ever" to any of the brunch spots above, now's time to change that. Having a go-to order at these restaurants is pretty much a qualifier to being a Toronto local.
Don’t know which one to hit up first? Take this quiz to figure out your brunching plans for the weekend.
Alright, now invite your brunch date and get ready for yummy times ahead. After filling up, get moving and explore the city with your
Pass TO Savings.
For more inspiration on how to be a tourist in your own city, head to Destination Toronto's Never Have I Ever website or check them out on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
