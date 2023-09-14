Chatime's Fall Favourites Are Here & It's Only For A Limited Time
It's a healthy pumpkin spice obsession!
Ah, fall—the leaves are changing, the air is crisp, and you know what that means—Pumpkin Spice Latte season is here. But what if there's a new player in town shaking up the autumnal beverage game? Introducing Chatime's Pumpkin Spice Bubble Teas, the cozy, flavour-packed fall drinks that'll have you saying, "PSL, who?". Renowned for their innovative seasonal offerings, they're at the forefront of bubble tea innovation, pushing the boundaries of taste and experience with every new creation.
Chatime is offering not just one but two dazzling pumpkin spice experiences. The first is a sumptuous blend of their Signature Milk Tea and warm pumpkin spice. The second, the Pumpkin Spice Roasted Bubble Tea, goes deeper with a fuller flavour profile, thanks to the richness of roasted tea and aromatic pumpkin spice notes.
Chatime's Limited-Time Fall Favourites
Price: $6.50 for a regular size or $7.10 to get a large
When: September 14 to November 5
Address: All Chatime locations in Ontario
Why You Need To Go: You're the boss of your bubble tea. From ice levels to sugar, you get to personalize your drink just the way you like it. Even milk choices are all yours! If you're lactose-intolerant or simply leaning towards a dairy-free lifestyle, you'll be glad to know that their Pumpkin Spice Bubble Teas are also available with oat milk, which is vegan-friendly.