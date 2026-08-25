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You can try 4 online mattress brands IRL at these low-pressure Ontario showrooms

Some things are better done in person.

A person leaving a Good Morning show room with a new mattress. Right: Beds arranged inside a furniture showroom.

GoodMorning has two Ontario showrooms.

Courtesy of GoodMorning.com Inc.
Editor, Studio

If those online mattress brands have piqued your interest but you can't bring yourself to click the "buy" button without trying them out, then you need to check out a GoodMorning showroom.

With locations in Vaughan and Etobicoke, GoodMorning gives you the chance to compare in person all those Canadian brands you keep hearing about, from Douglas, Octave and Juno to Logan & Cove.

And, if the reason you don't want to shop in person is the high-pressure sales tactics from commission-driven sales associates, you can put that fear to rest (pun intended).

The staff at GoodMorning don't make commissions, won't high-ball you or expect you to haggle. If anything, with options for all kinds of sleep styles and budgets to compare, they want you to take your time so you can find the mattress that's right for you.

When you visit, you'll see the lighting is chill and the mattresses are set up in home-like displays, so you can see what it would really be like in your bedroom.

If you've been trying to decide between a Douglas, Octave, Juno orLogan & Cove mattress, you can try all the different options in GoodMorning's family of sleep brands in one place.

And there's a good chance you can just take your new mattress home right away. Which is perfect if you've just gotten keys to your new place and need a mattress ASAP.

Every mattress purchased in-store comes with up to a 365-night sleep trial, a 15-year warranty, a free sleep bundle, plus free returns. So you get the perks of shopping online with the added peace of mind of trying your mattress before you buy.

With its award-winning mattress collections, no-pressure shopping experience, and added perks, GoodMorning stands out as Ontario’s best mattress store.

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