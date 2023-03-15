Jameson's After-Hours St. Patrick's Day Party In Toronto Has Free Food, Swag & Games
Did someone say poutine with Jameson-infused gravy?
If you're ready to paint the town green in Toronto this St. Patrick's Day, you'll be glad to know there's no shortage of festivities happening this year — but if you truly want to celebrate like the Irish and keep the party going, you'll want to check out Jameson's after-hours St. Patrick's Day party downtown.
On March 17, Jameson will be parking a late-night food truck on Spadina to keep the after-party going, and it's set to be the hub of fun this St. Paddy's Day.
You'll be able to meet new people, chat with brand ambassadors, enjoy a free bite and get your hands on free Jameson swag you can wear to show your Irish pride at local bars.
Summon the luck of the Irish while you play whiskey-themed games like Widen the Circle, where you can make new friends as you test your skills in a modified version of ring toss using Jameson bottles.
The more friends you bring, the bigger the circle gets (and the better your chances are at winning free swag).
Before the evening comes to a close, satisfy your late-night cravings with free poutine topped with Jameson-infused gravy as you dance the night away with a live DJ.
The Jameson After-Hours Eats party will be serving up free food with a side of friendship from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., so whether you're starting or ending your St. Paddy's Day at the Jameson party, you can continue the night or head home with a full stomach.
Look out for the $5 coupons you can use to cover the delivery fee next time you order Jameson through the Runner app, too.
There's nothing better than having a free place to hang on St. Paddy's, and with rich roots dating back to 18th century Ireland, you can be sure Jameson — home of the world's best-selling Irish Whiskey — will show you how to celebrate the Irish way.
And to ensure you and your friends get home safely, Jameson will be handing out discount vouchers for Uber to the first 100 visitors and winners of their Widen the Circle game.
If you're looking for a fun time with friends old and new this St. Patrick's Day, head to the Jameson truck downtown for free entertainment, swag, late-night eats, Jameson coupons and a safe ride home.
Jameson After-Hours Eats Party
When: March 17, 2023, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
What: Late-night eats, entertainment and Jameson swag
Address: 105 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with good friends, free Jameson swag and a delicious take on poutine, the Irish way.
To learn more about the world's best-selling Irish whiskey, check out Jameson's website or find a bottle at your nearest LCBO. You can also follow Jameson on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.