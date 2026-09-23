Man charged after allegedly posting 'hunting permit' targeting Muslims: Durham police
Police east of Toronto say they have charged a suspect after he allegedly promoted anti-Muslim hatred online.
Durham regional police say they arrested a 57-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., after the force’s hate crime unit concluded the investigation on Wednesday.
Police allege the suspect “wilfully incited violence and harm against the Muslim community” on social media platforms under the name Sean Strife.
A recent post advertised a “hunting permit” against Muslims in North America.
Police confirmed the suspect was arrested and charged in relation to that hateful post.
The suspect, who was charged with offence motivated by hatred and inciting hatred in a public place, is being held in custody for a bail hearing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.
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