Maya Hawke Shared Advice For Young Actors At TIFF & What A Day Off In Toronto Would Look Like
She may need some restaurant recommendations for her next trip to Toronto!
Maya Hawke has some advice to share for young actors trying to make it in Hollywood.
The actress was at the Toronto International Film Festival with her dad Ethan Hawke on Monday for their new film Wildcat when she shared her tips with Narcity.
While on the red carpet, Hawke was asked what wisdom she would pass on to young actors.
"If you want to do work you love, you have to be willing to make projects happen and not wait for them to come to you," the actress said. She added that if you don't have the power to do that, then find people who do.
"I think that the way the industry works now is you can't sit at home and wait for good scripts to come to you. You have to make work for yourself, whatever tools you have at your disposal to do that," she added.
The Stranger Thingsactress also explained that she's made plenty of short films with friends that didn't make it to TIFF, but advised others that any work they do does matter.
"Whether or not that's what you're doing or you're making music videos for friends or you're getting to make independent films that go to the Toronto Film Festival. Whatever it is, and wherever you are on your journey, that is the path to happiness because the industry is really different than it used to be," Hawke continued.
Narcity also asked the young star what she would do on a day off in Toronto if she could go "incognito."
"Every day except this day is incognito for me," she started off by saying. "I'm usually incognito and nobody bothers me anywhere."
"I would do what I would normally do. I'd probably go to the movies if I wasn't working and go out [to] eat some food and maybe in a different neighbourhood that I haven't been to yet."
Maya Hawke was in Toronto for TIFF 2023 on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film 'Wildcat' and revealed her ideal day off in the city if she were incognito for a day and shared some love for the 6ix.
Hawke then admitted she hasn't spent much time in Toronto, unlike her friend Willa Fitzgerald and her dad.
Hawke's dad, Ethan, does really like Toronto and he shared some of his fond memories of his time in the city with Narcity.
Along with going to Blue Jays games, the actor expressed his love for Billy Bishop Airport.
"I know that's a strange thing to say. I don't like airports [but] there's something about that little island," he told Narcity when referring to Toronto Island where the airport is located.
Ethan talked about how much he enjoyed watching the city wake up whenever he got to take off from Billy Bishop on an early morning flight.
@narcitytoronto
We caught up with Ethan Hawke on the TIFF 2023 red carpet of 'Wildcat' and when asked about his favourite spots in Toronto, the actor/director revealed his love for Billy Bishop Airport.
The father-daughter duo was in Toronto to promote their latest project Wildcat, which explores the life and art of American author Flannery O'Connor, who is played by Maya in the film.
The Hawkes also celebrated their film at an event at Clio in Toronto on Monday.
Ozark actress Laura Linney, who is also in Wildcat, joined the festivities as did Ethan's wife, Ryan.
Laura Linney, Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke at Clio in Toronto on September 11, 2023.Sonia Recchia | World Class Canada.
We hope the Hawkes come back to Toronto soon and who knows, maybe we'll see them at a Blue Jays game!
