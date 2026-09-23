Excerpts from statements made by relatives of Kenneth Law's victims
A Newmarket, Ont., court is hearing from loved ones of people who took their own lives using products purchased from Kenneth Law.
More than 70 victim impact statements are set to be presented at a sentencing hearing for Law, who has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide in the deaths of 14 people in Ontario. Court has heard the deaths of 79 people in the United Kingdom have also been linked to Law, and those are being considered as part of his sentencing.
Here are quotes from a few of the statements:
"As a mother, losing my child this way is causing me to suffer intense anger, grief, loss, endless and unforgiving pain. It is a living torture. When I hear her voice call out for me in my sleep, awakening me from my sleep to my living nightmares. I still have difficulties being in certain areas in my own home because of the memories we shared in those spaces. I am not the same person I was before losing Amara and I don't think that I ever can be that person again."
—Sandra Scott, mother of Amara Scott, who died in February 2022 at age 25. Delivered in person.
---
"The consequences of Amrit's death reach into every part of our lives. Our daughters' mental health, my husband's health, my health, my ability to think, my ability to remember, my ability to work, our ability to earn an income, our financial security, our future. So when you ask me what the impact of losing Amrit has been, this is part of the answer. We lost our son, but we also lost pieces of the people we were before he died."
—Mother of Amritraj Rana, who died in October 2022 at age 21. Delivered in person.
---
"I was waiting for him to come home but instead the police came to my door. That day is burned into my memory as the day everything changed and my life was over too. I was now a survivor of suicide. ... Never to have any new memories of my child, never to see him find a life partner or perhaps have children of his own. I am left having to listen to everyone else I know talk happily about their children and grandchildren, sharing all the events or activities that bring them great pleasure. I will never know these things. My son is dead. He is gone. I am empty, hollow."
—Cindy MacMinn, mother of Clayton Choquette, who died in August 2022 at age 32. Delivered in person.
---
"Mr. Law broke all our hearts. Yes, Tyler will live on in our hearts forever, but Mr. Law knowingly took actions to steal something so precious in all our lives. ... Mr. Law gave Tyler and countless people around the world at the lowest points in their lives an option that stole from us the opportunity to sit down and help with his mental illness. Perhaps those same people suffering would have instead reached out to a mother, a father, a sister, a brother or a friend."
—Greg Bryson, father of Tyler Bryson, who died in May 2023 at age 34. Read by the prosecution.
---
"The impact of Ashleigh's death has been profound. There was a before and then there is an after, where we have gained membership to a club that nobody wants to be part of. It is hard to put into words the true devastation that resulted from this, but it is something you can see and feel in tiny everyday moments."
—Father of Ashleigh Harris, who died in February 2023 at age 26. Delivered in person.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.