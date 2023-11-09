7 Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremonies Taking Place Around The City This Weekend
Here's where you can observe Remembrance Day 2023.
Remembrance Day is coming up and the City of Toronto has several in-person ceremonies that you can attend. On November 11, 2023, Remembrance Day events will be held throughout the city to honour Canadian veterans.
The in-person ceremonies begin at 10:45 a.m. and include programming such as the singing of the national anthem, a reading of "In Flanders Fields," and the playing of "The Last Post."
Here are the Remembrance Day ceremonies happening in Toronto this year:
- Old City Hall – Cenotaph: 60 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
- Scarborough War Memorial: 2190 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON
- East York Civic Centre – Memorial Gardens: 850 Coxwell Ave., Toronto, ON
- York Cemetery – Cenotaph: 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto, ON
- York Civic Centre Cenotaph: 2700 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, ON
- Etobicoke Civic Centre – Cenotaph: 399 The West Mall, Toronto, ON
- Fort York National Historic Site: 100 Garrison Rd., Toronto, ON
If you can't make it out, you can tune in to a livestream of the City's Remembrance Day ceremony from home on the City's YouTube Channel.
In addition to the ceremonies, the city has several activations happening during the week of November 11, including wartime and peacekeeping stories shared on social media and a special exhibit presented in partnership with Metrolinx.
Where "operationally possible," all TTC vehicles will pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. on November 11 to honour Canadian veterans.
The Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association will be perform the Remembrance Day fly past over Old City Hall, East York Civic Centre and York Cemetery between 11:05 a.m. and 11:25 a.m., whether permitting.
You can find out more details about the ceremonies and other Remembrance Day events on the City of Toronto website.