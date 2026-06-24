4 restaurants in Toronto where the spicy food is so good you BYO Pepto-Bismol
From Nashville to Szechuan and everywhere in between. 🔥🌶️
Spicy food is like the extreme sport of the culinary world. There's always something hotter, something tastier, something bolder to try.
And, if you live in Toronto, you're spoiled for options when it comes to fiery dishes from all corners of the world. But even the biggest daredevils understand that the most spontaneous, adrenaline-pumping activities still require a little preparation.
Hand-in-hand with eye-watering spice comes the notorious tummy issues that can really interrupt a delicious meal. But just like you came prepared for a feast with a clean shirt, an empty belly and a full wallet, you can also be ready for gastro distractions so they don't ruin your dinner.
Pepto-Bismol provides fast-acting five-symptom relief, whether it's nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach or diarrhea that's causing you discomfort.
For a summer's night out in Toronto, tasting all the culinary delights the city has to offer, being prepared with Pepto in your pocket means you're ready for anything.
So, without further ado, here are four fiery spots in Toronto where you can get your spicy adrenaline rush:
Chen Chen's Nashville Hot Chicken
A sandwich from Chen Chen's Nashville Hot Chicken.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Soul food with an Asian twist
Address: 486 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Recently moved to The Well from Queen Street West, Chen Chen's Nashville Hot Chicken serves up mouth- (and eye-) watering spicy fried chicken pieces, tenders, sandwiches and more.
Choose which of the five spice levels you're down for (ranging from "Southern," a tiny kick of heat, to "Poultrygeist," hot with a touch of ghost pepper), and brace yourself for a flavour hit that makes it crystal clear why Chen Chen's is a local favourite.
BHC Chicken
Korean fried chicken from BHC Chicken.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Korean
Address: 444 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Korean cuisine is a whole new world of spice, and BHC Chicken in The Well has plenty of fiery options. From the Matcho-King, Sweet & Spicy or Hot Fried crispy chicken to traditional dakbokkeumtang (spicy chicken stew), there's enough heat here to keep your sinuses clear for six months straight.
And, because you came prepared with your Pepto, you can sink your teeth into all these options without sweating the side effects of your Korean culinary adventure. You will probably still sweat from the spice, though.
Khao Kang
Panang curry from Kao Kang.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: 486 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brought to you by the Michelin-recognized team behind Toronto's Kho Lipe, Koa Kang's Southern Thai cuisine is an authentic experience without the travel.
The spice levels at this popular spot include "mild," "medium," "spicy," and (for the thrill seekers) "Thai spicy." Finish up your meal with the mango sticky rice to cool your palate, and dip into your pocket for your Pepto-Bismol if you pushed your luck with the Thai spicy panang curry.
A Szechuan Restaurant
Spicy chicken thighs from A Szechuan Restaurant.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Szechuan Chinese
Address: 388 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Chinatown darling delivers Northern Chinese flavours to Toronto, including some off-the-charts spicy options. Visitors chasing the heat swear by the spicy fried clams, basa fillet in chilli spice stew, and twice-cooked pork belly.
Your first visit to A Szechuan Restaurant (incredible name) is a Toronto food moment you'll want to cherish. Stay prepared by keeping Pepto on hand, so you're ready if stomach symptoms occur.
Whether you're chasing Nashville heat, Thai spice or Szechuan fire, Toronto is packed with restaurants that turn every meal into a flavour-packed adventure.
When the food is so good you need to unbuckle your belt, it helps to have Pepto on hand so you can enjoy every bite.
To learn more about Pepto-Bismol, visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
To ensure this product is right for you, always read and follow the label. Use as directed. Keep out of the reach of children.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.