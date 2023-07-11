The Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience Is Coming To The GTA & Here's What To Expect
Grab the whole family and create fun memories at the movies!
Get ready! Your love for gaming is about to level up as the Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience prepares to warp into town. Offering a power-packed combo of flicks, fun, and formidable games, this event is guaranteed to turn your summer into an epic adventure!
This immersive experience, hitting the Starlite Drive-In Theatre in Stoney Creek and Stardust Drive-In Theatre in East Gwillimbury this July, promises much more than a typical movie night. Stop by Toad’s Playhouse where you’ll get the chance to play games featuring Mario and friends, as well as some of the latest games on Nintendo Switch. There will also be epic photo opportunities to immerse yourself into the worlds of Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom games. And, that’s not all: fun activities and giveaways are to be expected and will bring smiles to everyone’s faces, including trivia and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe racing on the big screen! Then kick back and enjoy The Super Mario Bros. Movie screening. Your nostalgia meter will skyrocket as Mario and Luigi leap from the console onto the big screen.
Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience
When: July 21 & 22 (Starlite Drive-In Theatre) & July 28 & 29 (Stardust Drive-In Theatre)
Address: 59 Green Mountain Rd E, Stoney Creek, ON (Starlite Drive-In Theatre) & 893 Mt Albert Rd, Sharon, ON (Stardust Drive-In Theatre)More information about the Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience and how to purchase tickets can be found here.