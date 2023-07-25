This Popular Toronto Restaurant Has Some Of The Best Patios In The City
Patio vibes all season long!
Are you ready to soak up the sun at some of the best patios across Toronto? Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar has nine stellar patios sprinkled across the GTA, where you can dine on your plant-based favourites while taking in the city's diverse vibes.
From the hidden oasis at Bloor to the all-season dining space at Crawford, each unique Fresh spot is sure to help you soak up the summer.
But that's not all! Fresh knows that summer is all about sharing meals with friends on a gorgeous patio, and they're making that experience even more exciting with an exclusive summer patio bundle. From July 27 to September 3, dine-in guests can enjoy a refreshing Watermelon Ceviche appetizer and a glass of Fresh Sangria for just $22! This summer special, part of Fresh’s seasonal menu, is bursting with bold flavours and health-boosting ingredients like hydrating watermelon and kombucha.
6 Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar locations across the GTA
Bloor
Address: 326 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Escape from the bustling downtown at Bloor’s secret green retreat, surrounded by twinkly lights, lush plants, and fresh air.
Spadina
Address: 147 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Can't take your eyes off the lively city life? Spadina’s patio, just a hop away from King West, is the spot for you. Ideal for a cheerful happy hour and also pet-friendly, it guarantees a memorable time.
Crawford
Address: 894 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a relaxing stroll from Trinity Bellwoods to discover dual-patio magic. With Fresh’s signature moss walls and pet-friendly dining, Crawford’s patio is an outdoor lover’s dream come true.
Danford
Address: 320 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: For friends in the East end, Danforth’s relaxing patio is a must-visit.
Eglinton
Address: 101 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pet-friendly and charming, you're sure to make Fresh’s Eglinton patio your new go-to spot for dinner before a movie date.
Front
Address: 47 Front Street East, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience the charm of a European summer on Fresh’s seasonal Front patio.
