This Sunflower Farm Near Toronto Lets You Dine By Golden Fields & Hangout With Cute Alpacas
You can also enjoy a private concert.
You can have an adorable dinner date at this sunflower farm near Toronto. The Fieldstone Barn is located by the quaint town of Elora, and this month, it's hosting a magical dining experience by its sunflower field.
The Farm To Table Dinner Event will be taking place on August 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy a 5-course meal while gazing over a golden sunflower field.
The evening begins with a cheese and bread table and boozy drinks available for purchase at the bar. Dinner is served at 6:30, and you can indulge in dishes like local water buffalo brisket, barley risotto, and lemon meringue tart for dessert. The food is prepared by local chefs and businesses with locally-sourced ingredients.
After dinner, you'll be treated to a private concert by Conor Gains. Access to the sunflower field is included with the ticket, so you can wander through paths of vibrant yellow and stop to snap some pics at the photo ops.
You'll also be able to visit some fluffy alpacas named Monty, Pickles and Waffles who are residents at the farm for the summer months. Tickets are available online for $185 per person.
The Fieldstone Barn offers several other events and experiences, including a fall market, Sunflower Festival, and corn mazes. You can even glamp on the property and enjoy nature trails and a private safari-style tent.
If feasting by a field of sunflowers sounds like a dreamy way to spend an evening, then you'll want to sign up for this one-night event.
Farm to Table Dinner Event
Price: $185
When: August 27, 2022
Address: 7450 Middlebrook Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a 5-course meal and concert by a sunflower field.
