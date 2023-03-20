Toronto Just Got An 'All-You-Can-Drink' Bubble Tea Store & Here's How It Works
You can try over 70 toppings! 🧋
A new spot for bubble tea just opened in Toronto and you'll want to come thirsty. XOXO Tea is a unique "all-you-can-drink" venue where you can fill up on all the bubble tea toppings of your dreams.
The shop just opened in early March and has a variety of tea bases and toppings which are sold separately.
There are two sizes of tea available — a regular cup for $5.99 or large cup for $6.99. If you're a serious boba fan you can opt for unlimited toppings which costs an extra $4.
You'll be able to choose as many toppings as you like from over 70 options. Half of the toppings are made in-house and items include fruit, jello, and cake.
You can also refill your toppings within 30 minutes of purchasing your drink.
If you aren't hungry for unlimited toppings you can go for the à la carte option which costs $1 for one scoop of topping.
The bases consist of flavours like lychee milk tea, green milk tea, passion fruit yakult, and rose lychee lemon tea. As for the toppings, you can indulge in salted cheese foam, flan cake, matcha panna cotta, sakura jelly boba, grapefruit jello, and more.
The XOXO milk tea is the most popular flavour and has the strong taste of black tea. Lemongrass orange peach tea is another popular option.
"When people ask about bubble tea, they think about Taiwan or China, but we would love to share our Vietnamese bubble tea [as well as] Vietnamese drink culture [with] Toronto," the manager told Narcity in an email.
XOXO Tea
Price: $5.99 + per drink
Address: 393 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fill up on unlimited toppings at this new bubble tea spot in Toronto.