Toronto's Most Innovative Fitness & Wellness Hub Is Expanding To The Well
The city is bringing you a 25,000-square-foot wellness haven this fall!
Get ready to amp up your workout game, Toronto! Sweat and Tonic (S&T), your favourite wellness innovators, are set to unveil their latest expansion in Fall 2023: Sweat and Tonic at The Well. Riding the wave of their successful Yonge and Shuter location, this 25,000-square-foot marvel is sure to excite fitness and wellness enthusiasts.
Step into S&T and you'll be captivated by a fitness paradise. Three immersive studios offer an impressive roster of 205+ group classes per week. The choice is yours: HIIT, Ride, Yoga, Pilates, or why not all?
Need to cool off? The 50-foot saltwater lap pool is ready. For recovery, step inside one of the 12 spa treatment rooms and explore the spa hub with eight dedicated service rooms and four tech-powered rooms. Experience a blend of traditional recovery services and cutting-edge biohacking technologies.
Feeling sociable? Welcome to the 'Tonic House.' More than just your typical member's lounge, it doubles as a co-working space and multi-functional event venue. This unique space provides relaxation, connection, and rejuvenation, complete with delicious food and refreshing beverages.
Be part of this wellness revolution! The Phase 1 pre-opening sale begins Friday, July 28 at 9 a.m. Sweat and Tonic are offering a generous 20% discount on memberships and class credits, but quantities are limited. Toronto's newest wellness hub will also be offering a personal training space.
Sweat and Tonic at The Well
Promotions: Save up to 20% on memberships and credits during the Phase 1 pre-opening sale at Sweat and Tonic at The Well. Plus, get 50% off pool access for Unlimited members, and more!
When: Phase 1 pre-opening sale begins on July 28 at 9 a.m. until the quantities are out
Address: Front and Spadina, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take advantage of special pre-opening rates for Sweat and Tonic's new location at The Well. Immerse yourself in a fitness experience unlike any other, featuring immersive studios, a saltwater lap pool, Canada's largest selection of fitness classes, 12 spa treatment rooms, and the inviting 'Tonic House.' Remember, these discounted memberships and credits are in limited supply. Don't miss your chance to join Toronto's most innovative fitness and wellness hub.