This Is The Most Expensive Gym In Toronto & Here's What $1K A Month Gets You (PHOTOS)
You can basically live your whole life here 🧖.
If you've ever scoured through listings of Toronto gyms and wondered which luxury gym ranks as its priciest, then look no further than the opulent world of Sweat and Tonic's "Club Transcend", the most expensive gym in Toronto. This is te hotspot where bankers and A-listers got to flex both their muscles and wallets.
With a humble membership cost of $1,000 a month Club Transcend stands tall as the crème de la crème of fitness clubs in the city, so, naturally, it's decked out with jaw-dropping amenities.
Joining the exclusive club entitles you to a long list of amenities, including unlimited pool and biohacking access (red light therapy, lymphatic compression therapy, hot and cold therapy etc.). In addition, patrons are also entitled to four IV therapy, bone scan and personal training sessions per month, as well as 10% off at the Sweat and Tonic Shop.
That's a lot of fitness, folks.
Handing over a grand a month to Sweat and Tonic, also gains you access to an unlimited number of classes. But, these aren’t just your run-of-the-mill stretch and sweat sessions, oh no, they've been crafted by fitness maestros.
Flakey to a fault? Stress not, money will save you. Club Transcend members are also granted 72-hour advanced priority booking and the ability to cancel anytime — without having to worry about being charged a late fee.
"No scary surprises here - no price hikes, no hidden or initiation fees, no annual commitment, cancel anytime with no minimum notice. As long you continuously maintain your membership, you'll be price-protected at S&T, forever (and ever)," a statement on their website assures. The gull.
Ever fancy a gourmet meal after an intense workout session? Of course you do, you're rich, but that's okay, because Sweat & Tonic knows how to cater to you. Not only does their Tonic House serve up a delicious and healthy lunch it also moonlights as a private night club, and if you're in the mood to multitask, you can squeeze in conference calls between squats in its meeting room.
That or you can saunter over to their cafe & bar area, which replaced a historic cocktail lounge, and reward yourself with a handcrafted cocktail. Because, let’s be honest, nothing says "I've crushed that workout" like a post-treadmill Tom Collins.
In conclusion if you’ve got an extra $1,000 lying around each month and are pondering where to throw it, Sweat and Tonic could be your new cult. The rest of us? We’ll just be over here doing lunges in our living rooms.