7 Toronto Salons Where You Can Get A Stunning Spray Tan Under $65 Without The Sun Damage
Get that glow!☀️
Toronto tanning salons can get expensive if you don't do your research – but there are still plenty of places where you can book an affordable spray tan that won't break your budget.
Spray tans are a sunless option that can have you bronzed and glowing without the harmful UV rays you'd otherwise get from the sun or tanning beds.
The average spray tan costs around $50 to $75, according to InStyle, and in large cities like Toronto, plenty of options can range into $100 territory once you add on additional services.
But there are still affordable and established options in the city where you can get a glowing tan for as low as $45 to $65 at a reputable salon.
If you haven't tried one out before, spray tans are misted on, and the chemical Dihydroxyacetone (DHA) in the solution causes the skin to turn a few shades darker.
Plenty of salons even offer customizable colours so you can tailor your tan to perfectly match your skin tone for a natural and glowy finish.
Summer is in full throttle, and chances are you'd like a little colour to go with the season, and while you may think of laying out in the sun on the beach or in a sun bed to achieve the perfect colour, you might want to consider a spray tan instead.
Indoor tanning beds can be dangerous to your long-term health, with one indoor tanning session before the age of 35 raising your chances of having life-threatening melanoma by 75%, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.
Tanning indoors or outdoors can negatively impact your health and appearance, so while your tan may look fabulous, the damage it's doing to your skin isn't as lovely.
Sun damage "accelerates the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and weathered skin," according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.
Spray tans are great alternatives to harmful tanning since the application is sun-free, and plenty of salons even offer organic and paraben-free solutions.
All you have to do is show up exfoliated, shaved and moisturized (moisturize the day before your tan) and bring some baggy dark clothes to leave in after because your tan can transfer.
To help you on your quest to find the most affordable and reputable option for a tanning salon in Toronto, here are seven salons that offer spray tans and have a Google rating of four stars or higher and over 70 reviews.
Solace Tanning Studios
Price: $45
Address: 464 Queens Quay West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Solace Tanning Studio uses Mystic Tan’s patented MagnaTan technology, which is UV-free, to give you an airbrushed tan in under five minutes, according to their website.
The salon also has a 4.5 rating on Google and almost 200 reviews, so you feel confident that plenty of other Torontonians have vetted their services.
Glo2go mobile spray tanning
Price: $50
Address: 100 Western Battery Rd, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tanning salon is located in Liberty Village, but they can also come directly to you up to 10 km from their studio. Their solutions are plant-based and vegan, according to their website.
If you're looking for a mobile spray tan, it will cost you a bit more at $75, but if you make an appointment and go into their salon, one session will only cost you $55.
This salon has a five-star Google rating and over 100 reviews, so it has great word of mouth as well.
Beloved tan
Price: $45
Address: 97 Scollard Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a custom colour and formula based on your skin tone made with natural and organic ingredients, and the process of your spray tan will take around 45 minutes, according to the website.
This Yorkville salon also has over 20 years of beauty and skin knowledge, so you know you're dealing with experts.
On Google, this salon has a five-star rating and over 70 reviews.
Luxe Tanning + Swimwear
Price: $40 to $50
Address: Unit 142, 171 East Liberty Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sunless spray tan is paraben-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, non-comedogenic and UV–Free, according to this salon's website.
This salon is in Liberty Village and has a Google rating of 4.7 rating with over 70 reviews.
L.A. TAN
Price: $45
Address: 2291 Yonge St., 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: L.A. Tan has been around for decades, according to the owner, so this salon has plenty of experience when it comes to bronzing its clients to perfection.
You can also customize your shade and add on an accelerator or bronzer for $5 and a scent for $3.
This salon has a 4.5 Google rating and over 130 reviews.
Schulz Beauty & Body
Price: $65
Address: 39 Stewart Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This natural spray tan is paraben-free and is filled with vitamins A, vitamin C, vitamin E, antioxidants and Matrixyl 3,000, according to the salon.
Schulz Beauty & Body says that Matrixyl "accelerates cell renewal and stimulates the fibroblast and collagen in the skin," so you can expect fewer wrinkles and fine lines.
Each tan colour is customizable and fully organic, and online, this salon has a 4.7 Google rating and over 200 reviews.
That Girl's Studio
Price: $35 to $45
Address: 31 Aitken Place, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: That Girl's Studio has two spray tanning options, and both are incredibly affordable.
You can get a regular 20-minute Spray Tan session that you'll need to leave on for 8 to 12 hours before showering for $35, or you can get an Express Spray Tan session that takes 10 to 20 minutes where you can shower after one to five hours for $45.
However, both tans use a customized tanning solution that gives "a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow."
This salon has a five-star rating on Google and almost 150 customer reviews, so it's well-loved in the city.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.