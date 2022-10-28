Torontonians Can Finally Try Pret A Manger & Here's Everything You Need To Know
The cult-fave, UK-based coffee and sandwich shop is invading the 6ix.
If you've ever travelled to another city and discovered an epic place to eat, you know the trials and tribulations of painstakingly searching for the next best local dupe.
Gone are the days of settling because global sensation Pret A Manger has touched down from across the pond. This summer they opened a location in Vancouver (with more to come) — now it’s Toronto’s turn.
Last month, the UK’s beloved sandwich and coffee shop chain opened its doors to a new pop-up inside a downtown A&W location at 60 John St., and another one in North York at 1010 Wilson Ave.
Yup, get ready for all of the delicious eats and sips that have earned this brand a cult following.
Started by two college friends, Pret was designed to create the type of simple and tasty food students like them craved but couldn’t find. In over 30 years of business, Pret has racked up a huge fanbase — and for good reason.
All the menu items are handmade every day using super fresh, locally sourced ingredients to make up an array of yummy sandwiches, salads, wraps, yogurt pots and pastries.
The new Toronto location is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., so go ahead and grab yourself a hot frittata or baguette with a cup of their 100% organic coffee (brewed from arabica beans) for brekky on the go.
Or pick up a comfort food classic like spinach and tomato mac and cheese for all your lunch-to-dinnertime cravings.
Pro tip: the chicken avocado sandwich is a fan favourite. Paired with a small soup or salad, you’ve got yourself something to drool about.
Pret's freshly made grab-and-go style meals may be a great choice for those with a busy schedule, but swinging by doesn't always have to be a quick pitstop – there's enough room to grab a table and dine in.
If you're looking for your next go-to spot for a healthy bite to eat, Pret A Manger is the place to go.
This world-famous chain prides itself in offering high-quality eats and bevvies, so don't wait any longer to try this UK staple for yourself. It’ll more than live up to the hype.
To learn more about their new location and menu, check out Pret A Manger's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.