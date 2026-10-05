Trial set to begin for man accused in massive gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Trial begins for man accused in Pearson gold heist
Trial begins for man accused in Pearson gold heist
Police officers open the back of a recovered truck during a press conference regarding Project 24K a joint investigation into the theft of gold from Pearson International Airport, in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Writer

A trial is set to begin today in Brampton, Ont., for a man accused in what investigators have called one of the largest gold heists in Canadian history.

Parmpal Sidhu is charged with theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in the 2023 heist that took place at Toronto's Pearson airport.

The trial comes soon after prosecutors dropped the charges against two other men accused in the case.

Last month, the Crown withdrew charges against Ali Raza, a jeweller who had been accused of knowingly receiving some of the stolen gold, and Amit Jalota.

Meanwhile, a man who admitted his role in the heist was sentenced this spring to four years in prison.

Arsalan Chaudhary, who was arrested earlier in the year as he flew back from Dubai, pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000 and was given 40 years to pay back $22 million in restitution.

Peel regional police have said 6,600 gold bars weighing more than 400 kilograms were stolen from Pearson on April 17, 2023, and had a value of more than $20 million.

The stolen gold and foreign currency were ordered from a refinery in Zurich, Switzerland, and were transported in the hull of an Air Canada flight to Toronto, police said two years ago as they released more details of the investigation dubbed Project 24K.

The gold and currency were then offloaded and brought to an Air Canada cargo facility at the airport, police said.

Later that day, a suspect presented a fraudulent airway bill to warehouse employees, who loaded the shipment onto his five-tonne truck, police alleged.

Another man accused in the case, Archit Grover, is expected to face trial later this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

By Paola Loriggio | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

TorontoCanadaNewsNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 2 are out and there's a $70 million jackpot

So many Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!

North America's most European city is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the fall

It's like spending an autumn day in France.

This Ontario small town is the Trail Capital of Canada and it's stunning in the fall

It's just an hour away from Toronto.

This Ontario spot is like a mini Cotswolds with cozy shops and autumn charm

You can enjoy a little British escape without leaving the province.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

Slugs gone, bugs gone, strawberries thriving as invasive lizards boom in B.C.

Invasive lizards scurry across Vancouver Island

Montreal-raised Juno-award-winning singer Sass Jordan dies at 65

Montreal rock icon Sass Jordan dies at 65

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a beautiful riverside town with cozy European vibes

It's a dreamy spot for a weekend escape.

I tried Tim Hortons, McDonald's and Starbucks breakfasts to find the best value meal

Your breakfast options, sorted.👇

I tested Kirkland food products against the brand-name versions — Here's how they compare

Here's what you can get better, for cheaper. 💸👇