VIA Rail is hiring for jobs paying up to $31 an hour in Toronto and you don't need a degree

Only a bit of customer service experience is required.

via rail train on tracks in toronto

VIA Rail train in Toronto.

There are VIA Rail jobs available in Toronto that pay up to $31 an hour.

You don't need a lot of experience, or a university degree or a college diploma to get hired.

VIA Rail is currently staffing a dozen part-time Station Service Attendant/Counter Sales Agent positions in Toronto.

The duties of this job include:

  • creating and modifying reservations using computer systems
  • checking tickets and assisting passengers
  • announcing and providing information on train arrivals, departures, and delays
  • maintaining station cleanliness
  • handling luggage, parcels, and sports equipment
  • working outdoors in various weather conditions
  • operating motorized vehicles in tight spaces

If you get hired, you'll work at Toronto's Union Station with occasional shifts at the Oshawa and Oakville stations.

This job has a guaranteed 20 hours of work per week, but there is the potential for up to 40 hours per week.

Also, variable shifts between 5:45 a.m. and 12 a.m., including on weekends and holidays, are available.

The salary is between $27.48 and $31.80 an hour.

You need to have a high school diploma and at least one year of customer service experience.

Also, you must be able to repeatedly lift items weighing up to 50 pounds, and speak English and French.

A valid driver's license is required for this job.

The deadline to apply for these VIA Rail jobs is January 18, 2026.

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

